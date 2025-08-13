The NBA began rolling out its schedule for the 2025-26 season, and there is a general framework of the important dates on the upcoming calendar. Training camps are still far in the distance, but the league ramps up soon. Marquee matchups slowly leaked out, as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets Oct. 21 in the first game of the season, followed by a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors showdown as part of the doubleheader.

Important matchups for Christmas Day also solidified with a slate of five games on the docket. While a full schedule for all 30 teams in the league is coming soon, here are the key dates for the upcoming season.

NBA key dates to know for 2025-26 season

September

Sept. 5-6: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend. The Naismith 2025 Hall of Fame class features Carmelo Anthony (player), Dwight Howard (player), Sue Bird (player), Sylvia Fowles (player), Maya Moore (player), Danny Crawford (official), Billy Donovan (coach), 2008 USA men's national team, Micky Arison (contributor).

Sept. 23: Media days for Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns. These five teams hold media day a week before everyone else as they are scheduled to begin their preseason schedule earlier with games slated outside of North America.

October

Oct. 17: Preseason concludes

November

Nov. 1: NBA Mexico City Game 2025 (Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks)

December

Dec. 9-10: Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals

January

Jan. 15: NBA Berlin Games 2026 (Magic vs. Grizzlies)

February

Feb. 5: NBA Trade deadline (3 p.m. ET)

April