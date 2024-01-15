The NBA is celebrating Martin Luther King Day on Monday with an 11-game schedule and plenty of afternoon tips for the holiday. Action gets started at 1 p.m. ET with the 76ers hosting the Rockets, and there are five other games that will be underway by 6 p.m. ET. Mavericks-Pelicans, Knicks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors are all on the holiday slate, which closes out with Lakers-Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET. Warriors veteran Draymond Green is set to make his return from suspension in Memphis against the Grizzlies.

Here's where you can watch every MLK Day matchup.

Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia TV channel: NBA TV | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

NBA TV | : fubo (try for free) Odds: PHI -305 | HOU +240 | O/U: 227.5

Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: 2:30 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas TV channel: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest | : fubo (try for free) Odds: NO -170 | DAL +143 | O/U: 236

Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Captial One Arena -- Washington, D.C.

Captial One Arena -- Washington, D.C. TV channel: Bally Sports Detroit, Monumental Sports Network | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

Bally Sports Detroit, Monumental Sports Network | : fubo (try for free) Odds: DET +185 | WAS -225 | O/U: 240.5

Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York TV channel: Bally Sports Florida, MSG Network | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

Bally Sports Florida, MSG Network | : fubo (try for free) Odds: ORL +222 | NY -278 | O/U: 221

Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta TV channel: TNT

TNT Odds: SAS +260 | ATL -335 | O/U: 245.5

Time : 6:00 p.m. ET

: 6:00 p.m. ET Location: FedExForum -- Memphis

FedExForum -- Memphis TV channel: TNT

TNT Odds: GS -305 | MEM +240 | O/U: 227.5

Time : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland TV channel: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio | : fubo (try for free) Odds: CLE -165 | CHI +140 | O/U: 220.5

Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Barclays Center -- New York

Barclays Center -- New York TV channel: Bally Sports Sun, YES Network | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

Bally Sports Sun, YES Network | : fubo (try for free) Odds: MIA +110 | BKN -130 | O/U: 218.5

Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto TV channel: NBC Sports Boston, TSN | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

NBC Sports Boston, TSN | : fubo (try for free) Odds: BOS -285 | TOR +228 | O/U: 243

Time : 9:00 p.m. ET

: 9:00 p.m. ET Location: Delta Center -- Utah

Delta Center -- Utah TV channel: Bally Sports Indiana, KJZZ-TV | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

Bally Sports Indiana, KJZZ-TV | : fubo (try for free) Odds: IND +222 | UTA -278 | O/U: 245