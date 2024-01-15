The NBA is celebrating Martin Luther King Day on Monday with an 11-game schedule and plenty of afternoon tips for the holiday. Action gets started at 1 p.m. ET with the 76ers hosting the Rockets, and there are five other games that will be underway by 6 p.m. ET. Mavericks-Pelicans, Knicks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors are all on the holiday slate, which closes out with Lakers-Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET. Warriors veteran Draymond Green is set to make his return from suspension in Memphis against the Grizzlies.
During #MLKDay and beyond, the NBA honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through action that answers the needs of today. We are reminded of the continued responsibility to protect and promote freedom and justice for all people.— NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2024
The time is always right to do what is right. pic.twitter.com/O1opTFpazz
Here's where you can watch every MLK Day matchup.
Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
- TV channel: NBA TV | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
- Odds: PHI -305 | HOU +240 | O/U: 227.5
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas
- TV channel: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
- Odds: NO -170 | DAL +143 | O/U: 236
Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Captial One Arena -- Washington, D.C.
- TV channel: Bally Sports Detroit, Monumental Sports Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
- Odds: DET +185 | WAS -225 | O/U: 240.5
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
- TV channel: Bally Sports Florida, MSG Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
- Odds: ORL +222 | NY -278 | O/U: 221
San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta
- TV channel: TNT
- Odds: SAS +260 | ATL -335 | O/U: 245.5
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Location: FedExForum -- Memphis
- TV channel: TNT
- Odds: GS -305 | MEM +240 | O/U: 227.5
Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland
- TV channel: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
- Odds: CLE -165 | CHI +140 | O/U: 220.5
Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Barclays Center -- New York
- TV channel: Bally Sports Sun, YES Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
- Odds: MIA +110 | BKN -130 | O/U: 218.5
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto
- TV channel: NBC Sports Boston, TSN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
- Odds: BOS -285 | TOR +228 | O/U: 243
Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Delta Center -- Utah
- TV channel: Bally Sports Indiana, KJZZ-TV | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
- Odds: IND +222 | UTA -278 | O/U: 245
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
- TV channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Spectrum SportsNet | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
- Odds: OKC -105 | LAL -115 | O/U: 239