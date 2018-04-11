NBA schedule, playoff seeding, scenarios, matchups: What's at stake on the final night of the season?
Wednesday will cap off the end of a wild NBA season with a plethora of important games
Wednesday is the final night of the NBA season and 15 of the 16 playoff teams have been clinched. Although a play-in game between the Nuggets and the Timberwolves will decide the final spot, there's still plenty of seeding that needs to be taken care of. Two games will decide the No. 3 seed in each conference and a Milwaukee loss could impact half the Eastern Conference. It's going to be a wild night.
Western Conference games to watch
Denver Nuggets (46-35) at Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Follow: GameTracker
- TV: Altitude Sports, Fox Sports North Plus, NBA League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Stakes: The winner of this game gets the final spot in the playoffs. Win and you're in. It's as simple as that.
- Stakes: The winner of this game gets the final spot in the playoffs. Win and you're in. It's as simple as that.
Utah Jazz (48-33) at Portland Trail Blazers (48-33)
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: GameTracker
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, NBC Sports Northwest, ESPN
- Out of market stream: WatchESPN
- Out of market stream: WatchESPN
- Stakes: The winner will lock up the No. 3 seed. The Blazers could finish fourth or fifth with a loss. The same applies for Utah.
- Stakes: The winner will lock up the No. 3 seed. The Blazers could finish fourth or fifth with a loss. The same applies for Utah.
San Antonio Spurs (47-34) at New Orleans Pelicans (47-34)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Follow: GameTracker
- TV: Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Stakes: The Pelicans can finish as high as No. 5 and as low as No. 6 with a win. A Pelicans loss can push them all the way down seventh or eighth depending on how tiebreakers shake out. The Spurs can finish as high as No. 4 and as low as No. 6 with a win. A Spurs loss can push them all the way down sixth, seventh or eighth depending on how tiebreakers shake out.
Memphis Grizzlies (22-59) at Oklahoma City Thunder (47-34)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Follow: GameTracker
- TV: FOX Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Stakes: A Thunder can finish as high as No. 4 and as low as No. 6 with a win. A loss will push them all the way down to the eighth seed because they don't have tiebreaker against the Wolves or Nuggets.
Eastern Conference games to watch
Toronto Raptors (59-22) at Miami Heat (43-38)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- Follow: GameTracker
- TV: TSN, Fox Sports Sun, League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Stakes: A Heat can avoid dropping to eighth with a win. Sixth place is out of range with a loss. A Heat loss and a Wizards loss would give the Southeast division title and the No. 7 seed to Miami.
Washington Wizards (43-38) at Orlando Magic (24-57)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- Follow: GameTracker
- TV: NBC Sports Washington, Fox Sports Florida, NBA League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Stakes: A Wizards win will likely keep them out of the No. 8 spot. The only scenario where they finish eighth with a win is if the Heat and Bucks win tonight.
Milwaukee Bucks (44-37) at Philadelphia 76ers (51-30)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: GameTracker
- TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN
- Out of market stream: WatchESPN
- Out of market stream: WatchESPN
- Stakes: A 76ers win gives them the No. 3 seed. A Bucks win guarantee them the No. 6 seed. The Bucks can fall as far as No. 8 with a loss, depending on tiebreakers.
- SportsLine's take: Bucks expert Larry Hartstein (13-5 on Milwaukee picks) going big on Bucks-76ers pointspread pick.
New York Knicks (28-53) at Cleveland Cavaliers (50-31)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Follow: GameTracker
- TV: MSG, Fox Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Out of market stream: NBA League Pass
- Stakes: A Cavaliers win and a 76ers loss gives Cleveland the No. 3 seed. If Philadelphia wins, then the Cavs will stay at No. 4.
- SportsLine's take: Should you lay 15 points with the Cavs? See the pick from No. 1 expert Galin Dragiev, who's up $2,208 in NBA betting.
Other notes
- A lot of these results could depend on the rest and tanking. The Magic and Raptors have nothing to play for. How seriously they take their games could impact where the Heat and Wizards end up in the playoff standings. The Cavaliers still have something to play for, but if they go into halftime and see the 76ers up 20, then there is a chance that Cleveland rests for the second half to avoid injuries before the playoffs.
- There are some other games on Wednesday with tanking implications The Knicks and Bulls both have a reason to lose with only one game separating the two in NBA Draft lottery odds. If the Kings lose then they'll guarantee the sixth-best odds in the lottery. A Magic loss would tie Orlando with Atlanta for the fourth-best odds, but a win will put them alone in fifth.
- The Nets have no reason to try and lose because the Cavs have their draft pick. A Brooklyn loss would guarantee Cleveland the seventh- or eighth-best odds in the lottery.
