NBA schedule, playoff seeding, scenarios, matchups: What's at stake on the final night of the season?

Wednesday is the final night of the NBA season and 15 of the 16 playoff teams have been clinched. Although a play-in game between the Nuggets and the Timberwolves will decide the final spot, there's still plenty of seeding that needs to be taken care of. Two games will decide the No. 3 seed in each conference and a Milwaukee loss could impact half the Eastern Conference. It's going to be a wild night.

Western Conference games to watch

Denver Nuggets (46-35) at Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35)

Utah Jazz (48-33) at Portland Trail Blazers (48-33)

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon



Stakes: The winner will lock up the No. 3 seed. The Blazers could finish fourth or fifth with a loss. The same applies for Utah.



SportsLine's take: SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (86-68 on NBA picks) releases strong Jazz-Trail Blazers pick.



San Antonio Spurs (47-34) at New Orleans Pelicans (47-34)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana



Stakes: The Pelicans can finish as high as No. 5 and as low as No. 6 with a win. A Pelicans loss can push them all the way down seventh or eighth depending on how tiebreakers



Memphis Grizzlies (22-59) at Oklahoma City Thunder (47-34)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Stakes: A Thunder can finish as high as No. 4 and as low as No. 6 with a win. A loss will push them all the way down to the eighth seed because they don't have tiebreaker



Eastern Conference games to watch

Toronto Raptors (59-22) at Miami Heat (43-38)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida



Stakes: A Heat can avoid dropping to eighth with a win. Sixth place is out of range with a loss. A Heat loss and a Wizards loss would give the Southeast division title and the No. 7 seed to Miami.



Washington Wizards (43-38) at Orlando Magic (24-57)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida



Stakes: A Wizards win will likely keep them out of the No. 8 spot. The only scenario where they finish eighth with a win is if the Heat and Bucks win tonight.



Milwaukee Bucks (44-37) at Philadelphia 76ers (51-30)

Time: 8 p.m. ET



Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Stakes: A 76ers win gives them the No. 3 seed. A Bucks win guarantee them the No. 6 seed. The Bucks can fall as far as No. 8 with a loss, depending on tiebreakers

SportsLine's take: Bucks expert Larry Hartstein (13-5 on Milwaukee picks) going big on Bucks-76ers pointspread pick.



New York Knicks (28-53) at Cleveland Cavaliers (50-31)

Time: 8 p.m. ET



Where: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio



Stakes: A Cavaliers win and a 76ers loss gives Cleveland the No. 3 seed. If Philadelphia wins, then the Cavs will stay at No. 4.



SportsLine's take: Should you lay 15 points with the Cavs? See the pick from No. 1 expert Galin Dragiev, who's up $2,208 in NBA betting.

Other notes