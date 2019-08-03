NBA schedule release 2019-20: Here are three things we already know about this season's slate of games

There are still over two months remaining until the 2019-20 NBA season officially tips off, but we already know some of the matchups in store thanks to various reports that have trickled in. As usual, the Christmas Day slate is chocked full of star power, led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

We also have reported dates for notable "revenge" games, in which departed superstars will return to take on their former teams. With so much offseason player movement, there are plenty of these types of games to go around. More information will continue to be released, but as of now here's what we know about the 2019-20 NBA schedule.

1. The season will reportedly start on Oct. 22

There's been a lot of talk recently about potentially shortening the NBA schedule given the injuries we saw during the Finals and the continued implementation of "load management" as a regular-season rest strategy. That won't happen this year -- the league will play a normal 82 games -- but there has been a slight tweak. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the 2019-20 NBA season will begin on Oct. 22, one week later than it did last season, and the playoffs will also begin one week later. O'Connor reported that this summer's FIBA World Cup was a factor in moving back the start date, presumably to give players more time to recover before the season.

The 2019-20 NBA season will move back one week next year and begin October 22, per league sources. This means the playoffs will also begin a week later. The change is to prevent opening night from occurring too early moving forward each year. The FIBA World Cup was also a factor. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 29, 2018

2. The Christmas Day slate is star-studded

Christmas is the NBA's marquee regular-season showcase, and this season is no exception. Led by a matchup between the Lakers and Clippers, the five-game Christmas Day slate will feature superstars such as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Nikola Jokic. We'll also get a look at No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson in his first NBA season. Here's the full schedule of games:

Believe it or not, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has already reportedly released odds for the games:

NBA Christmas Day games odds via @golfodds and @LVSuperBook:



Celtics

Raptors -2



Bucks

76ers -3.5



Pelicans

Nuggets -8.5



Clippers

Lakers Pick



Rockets

Warriors Pick — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 2, 2019

3. There are going to be some fun 'revenge' games

Any time a high-profile player changes teams, there's some serious buzz when that player returns to play in his former city for the first time. We reportedly have the dates for some of those games, including Kawhi Leonard returning to Toronto and Paul George returning to Oklahoma City. Here are the dates that have been revealed so far: