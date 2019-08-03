NBA schedule release 2019-20: Here are three things we already know about this season's slate of games
Details from the 2019-20 NBA schedule have started to trickle in, with some big matchups on tap
There are still over two months remaining until the 2019-20 NBA season officially tips off, but we already know some of the matchups in store thanks to various reports that have trickled in. As usual, the Christmas Day slate is chocked full of star power, led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.
We also have reported dates for notable "revenge" games, in which departed superstars will return to take on their former teams. With so much offseason player movement, there are plenty of these types of games to go around. More information will continue to be released, but as of now here's what we know about the 2019-20 NBA schedule.
1. The season will reportedly start on Oct. 22
There's been a lot of talk recently about potentially shortening the NBA schedule given the injuries we saw during the Finals and the continued implementation of "load management" as a regular-season rest strategy. That won't happen this year -- the league will play a normal 82 games -- but there has been a slight tweak. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the 2019-20 NBA season will begin on Oct. 22, one week later than it did last season, and the playoffs will also begin one week later. O'Connor reported that this summer's FIBA World Cup was a factor in moving back the start date, presumably to give players more time to recover before the season.
2. The Christmas Day slate is star-studded
Christmas is the NBA's marquee regular-season showcase, and this season is no exception. Led by a matchup between the Lakers and Clippers, the five-game Christmas Day slate will feature superstars such as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Nikola Jokic. We'll also get a look at No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson in his first NBA season. Here's the full schedule of games:
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers -- Staples Center in Los Angeles
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets -- Pepsi Center in Denver
- Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors -- Scotiabank Arena in Toronto
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers -- Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia
- Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors -- Chase Center in San Francisco
Believe it or not, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has already reportedly released odds for the games:
3. There are going to be some fun 'revenge' games
Any time a high-profile player changes teams, there's some serious buzz when that player returns to play in his former city for the first time. We reportedly have the dates for some of those games, including Kawhi Leonard returning to Toronto and Paul George returning to Oklahoma City. Here are the dates that have been revealed so far:
- Nov. 14 -- Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis at New York Knicks
- Nov. 27 -- Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis at New Orleans Pelicans
- Nov. 27 -- Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving at Boston Celtics
- Dec. 11 -- Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard at Toronto Raptors
- Jan. 9 -- Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook at Oklahoma City Thunder
- March 3 -- Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George at Oklahoma City Thunder
