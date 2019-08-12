NBA schedule release 2019-20: Live updates, plus what we already know about the upcoming season's slate of games
The league is unveiling its 2019-20 NBA schedule on Monday afternoon
Following the conclusion of Summer League and one of the most hectic free agency periods ever, the dog days of summer arrived and the NBA, at last, slowed down. But after a quiet few weeks, it's officially time to start looking ahead to next season.
Early on Monday afternoon, the league is set to announce the full schedule for the 2019-20 season at 3 p.m. ET. We already know some of the matchups for big events such as opening night and Christmas Day, and we even have some details on so-called "revenge games," when superstars will return to face their old team. But soon, we'll have the dates and times for every single game.
As of now, here's what we know about the schedule, according to several reports:
- The season will start on Tuesday, Oct. 22
- The opening night schedule will feature some notable overlap
- The Christmas Day slate is star-studded
- There are going to be some fun "revenge games"
1. The season will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22
There's been a lot of talk recently about potentially shortening the NBA schedule given the injuries we saw during the Finals and the continued implementation of "load management" as a regular-season rest strategy. That won't happen this year -- the league will play a normal 82 games -- but there has been a slight tweak. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the 2019-20 NBA season will begin on Oct. 22, one week later than it did last season, and the playoffs will also begin one week later. O'Connor reported that this summer's FIBA World Cup was a factor in moving back the start date, presumably to give players more time to recover before the season.
2. The opening night schedule will feature some notable overlap
While opening night tends to include some of the best games on the season's schedule, the league usually avoids major overlap. The defending champions usually play against a conference rival, while two of the best teams in the opposing conference tend to fill in the night's other slot.
But according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league is expected to go in a slightly different direction this year. The defending champion Raptors will indeed play on opening night, but rather than playing a conference rival, they will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Zion Williamson's debut. As is tradition, the defending champs will also receive their rings and raise their championship banner in a ceremony prior to their match-up with Williamson and the Pelicans on opening night.
Even more surprising, the Los Angeles Lakers will battle with the Clippers in perhaps the most anticipated game of the season. Such matchups are typically reserved for Christmas, but these teams will meet four times this season, and two of their scheduled dates will be opening night and Christmas.
That might take some of the teeth out of the Christmas game, but it's worth noting that Paul George is expected to miss the beginning of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery. If he does indeed miss opening night, the Christmas game will be his first duel with the Lakers as a member of the Clippers.
3. The Christmas Day slate is star-studded
Christmas is the NBA's marquee regular-season showcase, and this season is no exception. Led by a matchup between the Lakers and Clippers, the five-game Christmas Day slate will feature superstars such as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Nikola Jokic. We'll also get a look at No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson in his first NBA season. Here's the full schedule of games:
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers -- Staples Center in Los Angeles
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets -- Pepsi Center in Denver
- Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors -- Scotiabank Arena in Toronto
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers -- Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia
- Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors -- Chase Center in San Francisco
Believe it or not, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has already reportedly released odds for the games:
4. There are going to be some fun 'revenge' games
Any time a high-profile player changes teams, there's some serious buzz when that player returns to play in his former city for the first time. We reportedly have the dates for some of those games, including Kawhi Leonard returning to Toronto and Paul George returning to Oklahoma City. Here are the dates that have been revealed so far:
- Nov. 14 -- Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis at New York Knicks
- Nov. 27 -- Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis at New Orleans Pelicans
- Nov. 27 -- Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving at Boston Celtics
- Dec. 11 -- Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard at Toronto Raptors
- Jan. 9 -- Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook at Oklahoma City Thunder
- March 3 -- Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George at Oklahoma City Thunder
