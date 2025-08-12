The 2025-26 NBA schedule is slowly starting to roll out ahead of the full official release on Thursday. On Tuesday morning, fans got some more important dates to circle on the basketball calendar. We already knew the two opening night games, as the Thunder will start their title defense against the Rockets, and the Lakers will tip their season off against the Warriors on Oct. 21. The Christmas Day games have also already been unveiled with a full slate of five games featuring the league's top stars, headlined by a Lakers vs. Rockets showdown that will pit Kevin Durant against LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

We'll know every team's schedule on Thursday, but on Tuesday NBC and Disney unveiled some marquee games that will be nationally televised. NBC is returning as a broadcast partner for the first time since 2002, and will get the first games of the season with an opening night doubleheader where the Thunder will raise their first championship banner and receive their 2025 title rings. NBC will also be home to the All-Star Game, NBA All-Star Saturday night and will air one of the conference finals in six of the 11 years of the new television deal.

We'll know all of the details about that on Thursday. Until then, here's everything we know so far about the 2025-26 NBA schedule release. All games streaming on ABC, ESPN and NBC are available on Fubo (Start watching and save $20 now!).

Opening night

Oct. 21, 2025

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 10 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock

Opening week

Oct. 22, 2025

Oct. 23, 2025

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN/Fubo

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN/Fubo

Oct 27, 2025

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | 7 p.m. ET | Peacock

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets | 9:30 p.m. ET | Peacock

Christmas Day

Dec. 25, 2025

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | 12 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN/Fubo

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs | 2:30 pm. ET | ABC/ESPN/Fubo

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks | 5 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN/Fubo

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets | 8 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN/Fubo

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves | 10:30 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN/Fubo

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Jan. 19, 2026