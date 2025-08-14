The 2025-26 NBA schedule continues its slow rollout ahead of the full official release at 3:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. Fans got some more important dates to circle Wednesday when it comes to the basketball calendar. The two opening night games are already known, as the Thunder start their title defense against the Rockets, and the Lakers tip their season off Oct. 21 against the Warriors. The Christmas Day games are also already unveiled with a full slate of five games featuring the league's top stars, headlined by a Lakers vs. Rockets showdown that will pit Kevin Durant against LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Every team's schedule hits on Thursday, but on Wednesday, Amazon unveiled Prime Video streaming games, headlined by the NBA Cup. NBC and Disney announced multiple marquee games on Tuesday, too. NBC returns as a broadcast partner for the first time since 2002, and gets the first games of the season with an opening night doubleheader where the Thunder will raise their first championship banner and receive their 2025 title rings. NBC will also be home to the All-Star Game, NBA All-Star Saturday night and will air one of the conference finals in six of the 11 years of the new television deal. Amazon joins as a new partner and will have exclusive rights over the NBA Cup games as well as Play-In Tournament games. Amazon will also carry one conference finals in six of the 11 years of the league's deal, similar to NBC.

We'll know all of the details about that on Thursday. Until then, here's everything we know so far about the 2025-26 NBA schedule release. All games streaming on ABC, ESPN and NBC are available on Fubo.

Opening night

Oct. 21, 2025

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC/Fubo

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors | 10 p.m. ET | NBC/Fubo

Opening week

Oct. 22, 2025

Oct. 23, 2025

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN/Fubo

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN/Fubo

October 24, 2025

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics | 7:30 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves | 10 p.m. ET | Prime Video



Oct 27, 2025

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | 7 p.m. ET | Peacock

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets | 9:30 p.m. ET | Peacock

NBA Cup

Oct. 31, 2025 (Group stage begins)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics | 7 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 9:30 p.m. ET | Prime Video

November 7, 2025

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets | 7:30 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors | 10 p.m. ET | Prime Video

November 14, 2025

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets | 7 p.m. ET | Prime Video

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors | 9:30 p.m. ET | Prime Video

November 21, 2025

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers | 7 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets | 9:30 p.m. ET | Prime Video

November 28, 2025 (Group stage concludes)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks | 7:30 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 10 p.m. ET | Prime Video

December 9-10: NBA Cup quarterfinals | TBD | Prime Video

December 13: NBA Cup semifinals | TBD | Prime Video

December 16: NBA Cup championship | TBD | Prime Video

Christmas Day

Dec. 25, 2025

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | 12 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN/Fubo

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs | 2:30 pm. ET | ABC/ESPN/Fubo

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks | 5 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN/Fubo

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets | 8 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN/Fubo

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves | 10:30 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN/Fubo

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Jan. 19, 2026