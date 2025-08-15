The 2025-26 NBA schedule has been released, and (almost) every team found a creative way to announce the news on social media. As is the case in the NFL these days, NBA franchises have stepped up their game with schedule release videos.

Social media teams were hard at work trying to come up with videos that catch fire online, and many of them were successful. There were a lot of fun and fresh ideas that added a little bit of flair to schedule release day.

Animals were a big theme with a few teams going that route, and it worked. Who is going to hate a mammoth NBA player holding a small dog? Not me.

A couple of teams dipped into the past, more fired some shots at their rivals and a couple took aim at the rookies. A vast majority of teams did very well, but there were a handful that didn't quite rise to the occasion.

Without further ado, let's jump into the 2025-26 schedule release videos to see which teams nailed the assignment and which ones fell flat.

30. Utah Jazz

Nothing flashy from Utah. You want your precious schedule? Here it is. Nothing wrong with that, but they'll have to Jazz up their schedule release if they want to rank higher next year.

29. Atlanta Hawks

In all fairness to the Hawks, they did a whole schedule release stream, but they didn't put out a singular post or video like 28 other teams did. Players did draw pictures of the opponents, which is always fun.

28. New York Knicks

This schedule release video? Fuggedaboutit.

27. Indiana Pacers

This is more of a hype video than a schedule release video, but I get it. You just made it to the NBA Finals. Get fired up for the 2025-26 season (even without Tyrese Haliburton).

26. Los Angeles Lakers

The scrapbooking idea is a fun one, but I wish there had been more subtle jabs at opposing teams or players on each page. Stir the pot in the dog days of the offseason, Lakers.

25. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs opted to go with a thread of pictures featuring little blue dood. Some of them are pretty funny (the Team Jacob shirt for the Timberwolves), but it wasn't quite up to the same level of other teams.

24. Sacramento Kings

Everyone loves a good Mortal Kombat video, but the Kings just cycled through opposing mascots. I will say, using "Light the Beam" Slamson's finishing move was a very nice touch.

23. Golden State Warriors

What percentage of youths will have no idea what this is referencing? This is called a screensaver, young ones. As kids, we used to watch them and see if they would ever hit perfectly in the corner of the screen. They never did. Highly frustrating.

22. Dallas Mavericks

This is based on last year's video of Dereck Lively II going to Dinosaur World. Except he doesn't go back to Dinosaur World. Much like the Jurassic Park films, it's tough to recapture the magic of the original.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

This one is pretty simple. Just shots of prominent locations throughout Oklahoma City. While it may be simple, some of the shots are really amazing.

20. Detroit Pistons

We have some light rookie hazing here with Ronald Holland II being forced to print out the new schedule before passing the responsibility on to 2025 rookie Chaz Lanier. Unfortunately for the Pistons, another team executed this concept a bit better.

19. Milwaukee Bucks

This video features a bit of a local legend in the Chuggernaut, based on what I found on social media. Credit where credit is due, you need to have an iron stomach to slam some of these beverages at a high rate of speed.

18. Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell has everyone in Miami ready for basketball -- and taking their basketball everywhere they go. Apparently, there is no offseason for the Heat's lockdown defender.

17. Denver Nuggets

Every Nuggets opponent... as chicken nuggets. Sweet (and savory). Simple. Fun. It doesn't always have to be anything more than that.

16. Toronto Raptors

Forgive me. I am not up to date on my Canadian sketch comedy, but I believe this is referencing "Just For Laughs Gags." It bears a resemblance to "I Think You Should Leave," which is a big plus for yours truly.

15. Philadelphia 76ers

I liked the 76ers' schedule release video because it was out of a bygone era of sports highlight reels. Just Allen Iverson making magic on the court and clowning Ty Lue over some fun music.

14. San Antonio Spurs

This schedule release video is just mesmerizing. I couldn't take my eyes off it. Also, is all of that really edible? If so, were there any leftovers?

13. Charlotte Hornets

This anime-style video really stands out from the rest of the NBA crowd. It was a fun little bit of action and animation featuring much of the Hornets' young core.

12. Houston Rockets

I had to do some digging on this one. For the uncultured internet elders like myself, this is Trent Miller, a realtor who apparently does speed tours. This is a pretty chaotic video, but I have to admit, the toilet bit made me chuckle every time. You're never too old for bathroom humor.

11. New Orleans Pelicans

A little self-awareness goes a long way. The Pelicans are well aware of the curse narrative floating around about them on social media, and they leaned into it with Trey Murphy doing all he can to get rid of the bad juju.

10. Orlando Magic

Again, you don't have to make it complicated, folks. Jalen Suggs feeding puppies out of cups featuring the logos of the Magic's 2025-26 opponents. Easy win.

9. Memphis Grizzlies

This was a fun concept by the Grizzlies for the 2025-26 season, which is their 25th in Memphis. It featured longtime season ticket holders as highlights from some of the most memorable moments in franchise history flashed on screen.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves

I am a sucker for a hydraulic press video, and there were some good gags. Using the Cowboys helmet for the Lakers was hilarious, and the "Degrassi" video for the Raptors was even better.

7. Brooklyn Nets

Again. Simple can work. This was a good idea by the nets to reveal their schedule while also tying in a connection with the community. It was cool to get a "hoop tour" through the borough.

6. Los Angeles Clippers

Now this is how you do a good (light) rookie hazing video. Kawhi Leonard calls up Yanic Konan Niederhauser and makes him do a man-on-the-street type of announcement. Niederhauser swatting a small child's layup attempt was the best part.

5. Chicago Bulls

This was a very fun one, more in line with what we've come to expect from NFL schedule release videos. The Bulls pulled off a few good gags at the expense of LeBron, Woj and the Dwyane Wade statue in Miami.

4. Phoenix Suns

The Suns just decided to surprise people at the pet adoption center by paying for their adoption fees. Then they put the schedule at the end. Cute. Heartwarming. Good enough for me.

3. Portland Trail Blazers

The Trailblazers had a similar idea as the Suns, but with cats. Portland also tied in the schedule release video a bit better, and it even has a fantastic reference to Charlie Murphy's legendary basketball game with Prince.

2. Washington Wizards

The Wizards couldn't get a real wizard, but they got the next best thing. This Christophe Fox fellow might have actual powers because some of the stuff he pulled in this video broke my small brain.

1. Boston Celtics

Creativity. Shots at rivals. A-list star power. The Celtics' schedule release video, featuring every 2025-26 opponent as a sandwich, had all that and more. This was a big improvement over last year's video, which ranked 21st.