NBA schedule release: Ranking all 30 reveal videos as teams unveil their 2025-26 opponents
The NBA social teams were hard at work this year
The 2025-26 NBA schedule has been released, and (almost) every team found a creative way to announce the news on social media. As is the case in the NFL these days, NBA franchises have stepped up their game with schedule release videos.
Social media teams were hard at work trying to come up with videos that catch fire online, and many of them were successful. There were a lot of fun and fresh ideas that added a little bit of flair to schedule release day.
Animals were a big theme with a few teams going that route, and it worked. Who is going to hate a mammoth NBA player holding a small dog? Not me.
A couple of teams dipped into the past, more fired some shots at their rivals and a couple took aim at the rookies. A vast majority of teams did very well, but there were a handful that didn't quite rise to the occasion.
Without further ado, let's jump into the 2025-26 schedule release videos to see which teams nailed the assignment and which ones fell flat.
30. Utah Jazz
Nothing flashy from Utah. You want your precious schedule? Here it is. Nothing wrong with that, but they'll have to Jazz up their schedule release if they want to rank higher next year.
here it is 🏔️— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 14, 2025
read more 🗓️ https://t.co/VRtFtIYgqJ#TakeNote | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/AmSSQgiWhA
29. Atlanta Hawks
In all fairness to the Hawks, they did a whole schedule release stream, but they didn't put out a singular post or video like 28 other teams did. Players did draw pictures of the opponents, which is always fun.
All 82 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/kG5AElJ05H— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 14, 2025
28. New York Knicks
This schedule release video? Fuggedaboutit.
YOUR 2025-26 Knicks Schedule is Served‼️https://t.co/uyKdrIzqVA pic.twitter.com/zYVC85vkAk— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 14, 2025
27. Indiana Pacers
This is more of a hype video than a schedule release video, but I get it. You just made it to the NBA Finals. Get fired up for the 2025-26 season (even without Tyrese Haliburton).
"We’re gonna wake up every single day and we’re gonna go to work.”— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 14, 2025
70 days until Pacers basketball is back ⏳
🔗 https://t.co/Z9KLmEJbhV pic.twitter.com/2yohpnSFFR
26. Los Angeles Lakers
The scrapbooking idea is a fun one, but I wish there had been more subtle jabs at opposing teams or players on each page. Stir the pot in the dog days of the offseason, Lakers.
🚨 Lakers schedule just dropped 🚨@Delta | 📆— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 14, 2025
Tickets on sale Aug. 26! pic.twitter.com/DLHg2YcynT
25. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavs opted to go with a thread of pictures featuring little blue dood. Some of them are pretty funny (the Team Jacob shirt for the Timberwolves), but it wasn't quite up to the same level of other teams.
Presenting the 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule: @littlebluedood edition. ✨— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 14, 2025
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/WunaqAv8XS @seatgeek | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/986ua9wIRV
24. Sacramento Kings
Everyone loves a good Mortal Kombat video, but the Kings just cycled through opposing mascots. I will say, using "Light the Beam" Slamson's finishing move was a very nice touch.
choose your fighter and it better be Slamson 🟣🔦 ⁰⁰Presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/5sSGgG2MCs— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 14, 2025
23. Golden State Warriors
What percentage of youths will have no idea what this is referencing? This is called a screensaver, young ones. As kids, we used to watch them and see if they would ever hit perfectly in the corner of the screen. They never did. Highly frustrating.
When your screensaver ~and games~ align 🤩— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 14, 2025
Our full 2025-26 schedule is HERE@KPThrive || 2025-26 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/DFJKDiuu0s
22. Dallas Mavericks
This is based on last year's video of Dereck Lively II going to Dinosaur World. Except he doesn't go back to Dinosaur World. Much like the Jurassic Park films, it's tough to recapture the magic of the original.
D-Live goes BACK to the Dinosaur Park... Or so we thought? 🎬🗓️@ticketmaster // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Yz4siaEJaz— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 14, 2025
21. Oklahoma City Thunder
This one is pretty simple. Just shots of prominent locations throughout Oklahoma City. While it may be simple, some of the shots are really amazing.
OKC, your season starts here ⚡️— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 14, 2025
The 2025-26 schedule has arrived 🗓️ https://t.co/80lZkeveHU pic.twitter.com/B0K0B3xLHB
20. Detroit Pistons
We have some light rookie hazing here with Ronald Holland II being forced to print out the new schedule before passing the responsibility on to 2025 rookie Chaz Lanier. Unfortunately for the Pistons, another team executed this concept a bit better.
New schedule just dropped = no more rookie duties for Ron pic.twitter.com/47E6yacKFf— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 14, 2025
19. Milwaukee Bucks
This video features a bit of a local legend in the Chuggernaut, based on what I found on social media. Credit where credit is due, you need to have an iron stomach to slam some of these beverages at a high rate of speed.
Cheers to a new season.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 14, 2025
Chug responsibly, @JalenFranko. pic.twitter.com/0JYS6HHpZz
18. Miami Heat
Davion Mitchell has everyone in Miami ready for basketball -- and taking their basketball everywhere they go. Apparently, there is no offseason for the Heat's lockdown defender.
Ball really is life around here 🏀— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 14, 2025
Schedule Release // @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/JCnvUJP4M7
17. Denver Nuggets
Every Nuggets opponent... as chicken nuggets. Sweet (and savory). Simple. Fun. It doesn't always have to be anything more than that.
Fresh out the fryer ♨️ pic.twitter.com/LNAgneeRfo— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 14, 2025
16. Toronto Raptors
Forgive me. I am not up to date on my Canadian sketch comedy, but I believe this is referencing "Just For Laughs Gags." It bears a resemblance to "I Think You Should Leave," which is a big plus for yours truly.
Just for the North 🍁 pic.twitter.com/hzMY5wlLRW— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 14, 2025
15. Philadelphia 76ers
I liked the 76ers' schedule release video because it was out of a bygone era of sports highlight reels. Just Allen Iverson making magic on the court and clowning Ty Lue over some fun music.
highlighting our 2025-26 schedule. 📹⁰ ⁰stay tuned. 😏⁰⁰https://t.co/ZgScajqV3s | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/T9bqF9abkl— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 14, 2025
14. San Antonio Spurs
This schedule release video is just mesmerizing. I couldn't take my eyes off it. Also, is all of that really edible? If so, were there any leftovers?
Serving up this season's schedule 👀@HEB | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/YvvEOX07QH— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 14, 2025
13. Charlotte Hornets
This anime-style video really stands out from the rest of the NBA crowd. It was a fun little bit of action and animation featuring much of the Hornets' young core.
hometown heroes ⚡️ schedule out now!— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 14, 2025
Press release - https://t.co/u0MxXZOyvB pic.twitter.com/ilk9Bsw1fp
12. Houston Rockets
I had to do some digging on this one. For the uncultured internet elders like myself, this is Trent Miller, a realtor who apparently does speed tours. This is a pretty chaotic video, but I have to admit, the toilet bit made me chuckle every time. You're never too old for bathroom humor.
In the market for some W's 🏠— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 14, 2025
Taking a Speed Tour through the 25-26 schedule! pic.twitter.com/9dzWRINMee
11. New Orleans Pelicans
A little self-awareness goes a long way. The Pelicans are well aware of the curse narrative floating around about them on social media, and they leaned into it with Trey Murphy doing all he can to get rid of the bad juju.
We’re working on it 🤝#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/2D43Pk2JkN— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 14, 2025
10. Orlando Magic
Again, you don't have to make it complicated, folks. Jalen Suggs feeding puppies out of cups featuring the logos of the Magic's 2025-26 opponents. Easy win.
WARNING: extremely cute schedule release— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 14, 2025
To adopt these pups & more visit https://t.co/KJpsMgMeWo or visit your local shelter pic.twitter.com/2cyHa872Mk
9. Memphis Grizzlies
This was a fun concept by the Grizzlies for the 2025-26 season, which is their 25th in Memphis. It featured longtime season ticket holders as highlights from some of the most memorable moments in franchise history flashed on screen.
𝟐𝟓 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 〽️— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 14, 2025
Our 🐻 2025-26 schedule is here, presented by @OrthoSouth_
🗓️ https://t.co/yBNVKHGCv5 pic.twitter.com/yArlTWuo6U
8. Minnesota Timberwolves
I am a sucker for a hydraulic press video, and there were some good gags. Using the Cowboys helmet for the Lakers was hilarious, and the "Degrassi" video for the Raptors was even better.
the moment you've all been waiting for... pic.twitter.com/dtp218yLc2— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 14, 2025
7. Brooklyn Nets
Again. Simple can work. This was a good idea by the nets to reveal their schedule while also tying in a connection with the community. It was cool to get a "hoop tour" through the borough.
The Brooklyn Nets' 2025-26 schedule, brought to you by the Nets of Brooklyn (and @Ticketmaster). pic.twitter.com/tgZqPcNmXa— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 14, 2025
6. Los Angeles Clippers
Now this is how you do a good (light) rookie hazing video. Kawhi Leonard calls up Yanic Konan Niederhauser and makes him do a man-on-the-street type of announcement. Niederhauser swatting a small child's layup attempt was the best part.
Kawhi put Yanic to work 😂— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 14, 2025
Our 2025-26 Schedule Release powered by @Ticketmaster!
GET TICKETS 🎟️👉 https://t.co/6BL1x1RdCU pic.twitter.com/GlOJ4fZ3SY
5. Chicago Bulls
This was a very fun one, more in line with what we've come to expect from NFL schedule release videos. The Bulls pulled off a few good gags at the expense of LeBron, Woj and the Dwyane Wade statue in Miami.
First bucket unlocks the NBA schedule: GO.@ATT | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/dC8bWAuvSL— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 14, 2025
4. Phoenix Suns
The Suns just decided to surprise people at the pet adoption center by paying for their adoption fees. Then they put the schedule at the end. Cute. Heartwarming. Good enough for me.
READY TO UNLEASH OUR SCHEDULE 🐾— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 14, 2025
For schedule release, we sponsored the adoption fees of 30 dogs to represent the 30 teams around the league!@Ticketmaster | https://t.co/C5uYk80Ogt pic.twitter.com/0ZOqeKUqzW
3. Portland Trail Blazers
The Trailblazers had a similar idea as the Suns, but with cats. Portland also tied in the schedule release video a bit better, and it even has a fantastic reference to Charlie Murphy's legendary basketball game with Prince.
Cat’s out of the bag, our 2025-2026 Schedule is here! 🐈⬛— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 14, 2025
Time to paws and plan for next season 🐾
🔗: https://t.co/kTAI7mDlrO@DriveToyota pic.twitter.com/W3lD0osq9q
2. Washington Wizards
The Wizards couldn't get a real wizard, but they got the next best thing. This Christophe Fox fellow might have actual powers because some of the stuff he pulled in this video broke my small brain.
Some call it magic, but we call it wizardry 🧙♂️— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 14, 2025
Minds read & schedule summoned by @ChristopheFox_ 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/hNmF3ZBhQD
1. Boston Celtics
Creativity. Shots at rivals. A-list star power. The Celtics' schedule release video, featuring every 2025-26 opponent as a sandwich, had all that and more. This was a big improvement over last year's video, which ranked 21st.
A hot new bombshell has entered the deli 🥪— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 14, 2025
Full schedule: https://t.co/qtziitPs8E pic.twitter.com/AVFvbVpWv1