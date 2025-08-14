NBA schedule released: See every team's 2025-26 schedule as Warriors, Lakers, Knicks open with marquee games
The full 2025-26 NBA regular season schedule was released on Thursday afternoon
The 2025-26 NBA schedule is here. The league released the full regular-season slate for the upcoming season on Thursday afternoon, and now teams and fans can really start to prepare for what should be another thrilling season. Opening night is set for Tuesday, Oct. 21, with the reigning champion Thunder taking on the Rockets in Kevin Durant's Houston debut. The Lakers will also duel against the Warriors to cap off opening night.
The other 26 teams will get started later that week, with some intriguing early matchups on the schedule, including Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and a 2025 NBA Finals rematch of Pacers vs. Thunder. The 2025 NBA Cup starts Oct. 31, and the championship game is on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas. More key dates in the 2025-26 NBA season include the trade deadline on Feb. 5, 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles from Feb. 13-15 and the final day of the regular season on April 12.
Every team will have at least two nationally televised games this season, with 247 games being aired nationally across all of the league's new television partners. That number is up from 172 games a season ago. No team will have more than 16 back-to-backs in 2025-26, which is the same amount as a season ago, and no team will play the night before major nationally televised games.
NBA games this season on ABC, ESPN, NBC and Below is every team's schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 schedule.
Atlanta Hawks
First game: Oct. 22 vs. Raptors | 7:30 p.m. ET
BASKETBALL IS COMING 📆https://t.co/ofKaL54LWS pic.twitter.com/3pbEV5ZTbK— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 14, 2025
Boston Celtics
First game: Oct. 22 vs. 76ers | 7:30 p.m. ET
Schedule's lookin extra spicy 🤌 pic.twitter.com/v5bMZc597B— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 14, 2025
Brooklyn Nets
First game: Oct. 22 at Hornets | 7 p.m. ET
🚨 THE 2025-26 SCHEDULE IS HERE 🚨— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 14, 2025
presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/pX1af5MJeW
Charlotte Hornets
First game: Oct. 22 vs. Nets | 7 p.m. ET
hometown heroes ⚡️ schedule out now!— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 14, 2025
Press release - https://t.co/u0MxXZOyvB pic.twitter.com/ilk9Bsw1fp
Chicago Bulls
First game: Oct. 22 vs. Pistons | 8 p.m. ET
First bucket unlocks the NBA schedule: GO.@ATT | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/dC8bWAuvSL— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 14, 2025
Cleveland Cavaliers
First game: Oct. 22 at Knicks | 7 p.m. ET
Presenting the 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule: @littlebluedood edition. ✨— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 14, 2025
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/WunaqAv8XS @seatgeek | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/986ua9wIRV
Dallas Mavericks
First game: Oct. 22 vs. Spurs | 9:30 p.m. ET
D-Live goes BACK to the Dinosaur Park... Or so we thought? 🎬🗓️@ticketmaster // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Yz4siaEJaz— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 14, 2025
Denver Nuggets
First game: Oct. 23 at Warriors | 10 p.m. ET
Fresh out the fryer ♨️ pic.twitter.com/LNAgneeRfo— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 14, 2025
Detroit Pistons
First game: Oct. 22 at Bulls | 8 p.m. ET
New schedule just dropped = no more rookie duties for Ron pic.twitter.com/47E6yacKFf— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 14, 2025
Golden State Warriors
First game: Oct. 21 at Lakers | 10 p.m. ET
When your screensaver ~and games~ align 🤩— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 14, 2025
Our full 2025-26 schedule is HERE@KPThrive || 2025-26 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/DFJKDiuu0s
Houston Rockets
First game: Oct. 21 at Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ET
Time to plan the next 7 months of your life 🗓️— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 14, 2025
Scroll down to see the full 2025-26 schedule!
🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/VzxW8cPLgP
Indiana Pacers
First game: Oct. 23 vs. Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ET
our complete 2025-26 schedule ✍️— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 14, 2025
the season tips off on October 23: https://t.co/qF0kETu23v pic.twitter.com/pkJ0T4eCgs
Los Angeles Clippers
First game: Oct. 22 at Jazz | 9 p.m. ET
our 2025-26 schedule is LIVE ‼️— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 14, 2025
📅👉 https://t.co/6BL1x1RdCU pic.twitter.com/wvmr33Y11f
Los Angeles Lakers
First game: Oct. 21 vs. Warriors | 10 p.m. ET
🚨 Lakers schedule just dropped 🚨@Delta | 📆— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 14, 2025
Tickets on sale Aug. 26! pic.twitter.com/DLHg2YcynT
Memphis Grizzlies
First game: Oct. 22 vs. Pelicans | 8 p.m. ET
𝟐𝟓 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 〽️— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 14, 2025
Our 🐻 2025-26 schedule is here, presented by @OrthoSouth_
🗓️ https://t.co/yBNVKHGCv5 pic.twitter.com/yArlTWuo6U
Miami Heat
First game: Oct. 22 at Magic | 7 p.m. ET
Ball really is life around here 🏀— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 14, 2025
Schedule Release // @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/JCnvUJP4M7
Milwaukee Bucks
First game: Oct. 22 vs. Wizards | 8 p.m. ET
Cheers to a new season.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 14, 2025
Chug responsibly, @JalenFranko. pic.twitter.com/0JYS6HHpZz
Minnesota Timberwolves
First game: Oct. 22 at Trail Blazers | 10 p.m. ET
the moment you've all been waiting for... pic.twitter.com/dtp218yLc2— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 14, 2025
New Orleans Pelicans
First game: Oct. 22 at Grizzlies | 8 p.m. ET
We’re working on it 🤝#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/2D43Pk2JkN— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 14, 2025
New York Knicks
First game: Oct. 22 vs. Cavaliers | 7 p.m. ET
YOUR 2025-26 Knicks Schedule is Served‼️https://t.co/uyKdrIzqVA pic.twitter.com/zYVC85vkAk— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 14, 2025
Oklahoma City Thunder
First game: Oct. 21 vs. Rockets | 7:30 p.m. ET
OKC, your season starts here ⚡️— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 14, 2025
The 2025-26 schedule has arrived 🗓️ https://t.co/80lZkeveHU pic.twitter.com/B0K0B3xLHB
Orlando Magic
First game: Oct. 22 vs. Heat | 7 p.m. ET
WARNING: extremely cute schedule release— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 14, 2025
To adopt these pups & more visit https://t.co/KJpsMgMeWo or visit your local shelter pic.twitter.com/2cyHa872Mk
Philadelphia 76ers
First game: Oct. 22 at Celtics | 7:30 p.m. ET
highlighting our 2025-26 schedule. 📹⁰ ⁰stay tuned. 😏⁰⁰https://t.co/ZgScajqV3s | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/T9bqF9abkl— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 14, 2025
Phoenix Suns
First game: Oct. 22 vs. Kings | 10 p.m. ET
READY TO UNLEASH OUR SCHEDULE 🐾— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 14, 2025
For schedule release, we sponsored the adoption fees of 30 dogs to represent the 30 teams around the league!@Ticketmaster | https://t.co/C5uYk80Ogt pic.twitter.com/0ZOqeKUqzW
Portland Trail Blazers
First game: Oct. 22 vs. Timberwolves | 10 p.m. ET
Cat’s out of the bag, our 2025-2026 Schedule is here! 🐈⬛— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 14, 2025
Time to paws and plan for next season 🐾
🔗: https://t.co/kTAI7mDlrO@DriveToyota pic.twitter.com/W3lD0osq9q
Sacramento Kings
First game: Oct. 22 at Suns | 10 p.m. ET
choose your fighter and it better be Slamson 🟣🔦 ⁰⁰Presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/5sSGgG2MCs— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 14, 2025
San Antonio Spurs
First game: Oct. 22 at Mavericks | 9:30 p.m. ET
Serving up this season's schedule 👀@HEB | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/YvvEOX07QH— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 14, 2025
Toronto Raptors
First game: Oct. 22 at Hawks | 7:30 p.m. ET
the scariest schedule release you'll see today 😨 @nba_paint pic.twitter.com/1YaMXYZOEx— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 14, 2025
Utah Jazz
First game: Oct. 22 vs. Clippers | 9 p.m. ET
here it is 🏔️— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 14, 2025
read more 🗓️ https://t.co/VRtFtIYgqJ#TakeNote | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/AmSSQgiWhA
Washington Wizards
First game: Oct. 22 at Bucks | 8 p.m. ET
Some call it magic, but we call it wizardry 🧙♂️— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 14, 2025
Minds read & schedule summoned by @ChristopheFox_ 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/hNmF3ZBhQD