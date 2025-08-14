The 2025-26 NBA schedule is here. The league released the full regular-season slate for the upcoming season on Thursday afternoon, and now teams and fans can really start to prepare for what should be another thrilling season. Opening night is set for Tuesday, Oct. 21, with the reigning champion Thunder taking on the Rockets in Kevin Durant's Houston debut. The Lakers will also duel against the Warriors to cap off opening night.

The other 26 teams will get started later that week, with some intriguing early matchups on the schedule, including Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and a 2025 NBA Finals rematch of Pacers vs. Thunder. The 2025 NBA Cup starts Oct. 31, and the championship game is on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas. More key dates in the 2025-26 NBA season include the trade deadline on Feb. 5, 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles from Feb. 13-15 and the final day of the regular season on April 12.

Every team will have at least two nationally televised games this season, with 247 games being aired nationally across all of the league's new television partners. That number is up from 172 games a season ago. No team will have more than 16 back-to-backs in 2025-26, which is the same amount as a season ago, and no team will play the night before major nationally televised games.

2025-26 NBA schedule release: Top 10 must-see games from season opener to Lakers vs. Mavericks and more Jasmyn Wimbish

NBA games this season on ABC, ESPN, NBC and Below is every team's schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 schedule.

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. Raptors | 7:30 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. 76ers | 7:30 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Hornets | 7 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. Nets | 7 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. Pistons | 8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Knicks | 7 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. Spurs | 9:30 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 23 at Warriors | 10 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Bulls | 8 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 21 at Lakers | 10 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 21 at Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ET

Indiana Pacers

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 23 vs. Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Jazz | 9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 21 vs. Warriors | 10 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. Pelicans | 8 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Magic | 7 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. Wizards | 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Trail Blazers | 10 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Grizzlies | 8 p.m. ET

New York Knicks

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. Cavaliers | 7 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 21 vs. Rockets | 7:30 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. Heat | 7 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Celtics | 7:30 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. Kings | 10 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. Timberwolves | 10 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Suns | 10 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Mavericks | 9:30 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Hawks | 7:30 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 vs. Clippers | 9 p.m. ET

Full schedule

First game: Oct. 22 at Bucks | 8 p.m. ET