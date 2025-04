The 2024-25 NBA regular season came to a close Sunday, and the 2025 NBA playoff bracket is set. The Clippers clinched a playoff spot and sent the Warriors to the Play-In Tournament with a 124-119 win in overtime on Sunday. Seeds 4-10 in the West were all determined on Sunday as the Nuggets and Timberwolves joined the Clippers as teams to clinch playoff spots.

Here's what was clinched on Sunday:

The Nuggets clinched the No. 4 seed with a win over the Rockets.

The Clippers clinched the No. 5 seed with a win over the Warriors.

The Timberwolves clinched the No. 6 seed with a win over the Jazz.

The Kings clinched the No. 9 seed with a win over the Suns.

