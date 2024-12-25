NBA scores, games today: Knicks vs. Spurs live updates, results as Christmas Day basketball schedule kicks off
The NBA's 2024 Christmas Day schedule features five star-studded games
Merry Christmas, basketball fans. The NBA is celebrating the holiday with more than 12 nonstop hours of hoops on Wednesday. There are five games featuring some of the league's brightest stars, starting with Knicks vs. Spurs at Madison Square Garden and ending with MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets facing Kevin Durant and the Suns.
LeBron James, who has scored with most points in NBA history on Christmas Day (476), will be appearing on Dec. 25 for the 19th time in his career when the Lakers square off with the Warriors this evening. LeBron enters that matchup tied with former teammate Dwyane Wade for the most victories by a player on Christmas Day (10).
Both of last season's NBA Finalists are in action on Wednesday as well, though they're not facing each other. The defending champion Celtics will host a 76ers team still trying to find its footing this season. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are going up against a Timberwolves team trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
2024 NBA Christmas Day schedule, scores
- Knicks vs. Spurs, 12 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo (Try for free)
- Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
- Celtics vs. 76ers, 5 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
- Warriors vs. Lakers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
- Suns vs. Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
CBS Sports will have updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout the afternoon. Follow the NBA Christmas Day action below.
Could we fix the Christmas Day schedule?
The five matchups on the calendar today feature plenty of stars. But at this point in the season, they don't feature many of the league's best teams. Only four teams taking the court today (the Celtics, Knicks, Mavericks and Nuggets) are currently in the top six of their respective conferences. Teams having better seasons -- like the Cavaliers, Rockets, Grizzlies and Bucks -- are stuck watching at home.
The NBA schedule-makers set this schedule in the summer. But CBS Sports' Sam Quinn made up a hypothetical Christmas Day schedule that was set knowing what we know now about the 2024-25 season. Check out his matchups below:
Most points scored on Christmas
Could we see some scoring history this Christmas? There are no shortage of stars who could go for 50+ with Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic among the players taking the floor today.
Luka made history last year, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to hit the 50-point mark on Christmas Day. Here's the list of top scorers on Dec. 25:
- 1984 Bernard King: 60
- 1961 Wilt Chamberlain: 59
- 2023 Luka Doncic: 50
- 1966 Rick Barry: 50
- 1963 Jerry West: 47
Merry Christmas, NBA fans
Christmas Day is here and the NBA has gifted fans five intriguing matchups on this Dec. 25: Knicks vs. Spurs, Mavericks vs. Wolves, Celtics vs. 76ers, Warriors vs. Lakers and Suns vs. Nuggets. New York, Dallas, Boston, Golden State and Denver are all favored in those matchups, and the action gets started at noon in Madison Square Garden.
