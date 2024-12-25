NBA scores, games today: Knicks vs. Spurs live updates, results as Christmas Day basketball schedule kicks off

Merry Christmas, basketball fans. The NBA is celebrating the holiday with more than 12 nonstop hours of hoops on Wednesday. There are five games featuring some of the league's brightest stars, starting with Knicks vs. Spurs at Madison Square Garden and ending with MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets facing Kevin Durant and the Suns.

LeBron James, who has scored with most points in NBA history on Christmas Day (476), will be appearing on Dec. 25 for the 19th time in his career when the Lakers square off with the Warriors this evening. LeBron enters that matchup tied with former teammate Dwyane Wade for the most victories by a player on Christmas Day (10).

Both of last season's NBA Finalists are in action on Wednesday as well, though they're not facing each other. The defending champion Celtics will host a 76ers team still trying to find its footing this season. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are going up against a Timberwolves team trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

2024 NBA Christmas Day schedule, scores

Knicks vs. Spurs, 12 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo (Try for free)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Celtics vs. 76ers, 5 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Warriors vs. Lakers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Suns vs. Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

CBS Sports will have updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout the afternoon. Follow the NBA Christmas Day action below.