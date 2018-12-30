NBA scores, highlights: 76ers battle Blazers, Lakers look for first win without LeBron James

With Christmas now in the rearview, NBA action is kicking into high gear, and there are six solid games scheduled on Sunday.

First, the Orlando Magic will host the Detroit Pistons in a battle of Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls. Then, the Chicago Bulls will travel to Toronto to take on the East-leading Raptors, the Miami Heat will host the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder will battle the Mavericks in Dallas, and the Blazers will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Portland.

Lastly, the LeBron-less Lakers will host the upstart Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center. James continues to nurse a groin injury that he suffered against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. The Lakers have dropped two straight games without James in the lineup.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Dec. 30

All times Eastern

Doncic and Westbrook go head-to-head

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic continues to impress this season and he will have another opportunity to show his worth on Sunday night when he goes up against Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a matchup that will feature two of the most entertaining playmakers that the league has to offer at the moment.