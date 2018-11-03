NBA scores, highlights: 76ers look for revenge against Blake Griffin, Pistons; red-hot Celtics visit Pacers

An eight-game schedule highlights Saturday's NBA action with the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons doing battle in an afternoon tilt. The Sixers will be looking for revenge for an October loss in which Blake Griffin went off in a 50-point performance.

After a slow start, the Boston Celtics are really hitting their stride after recently topping the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Celtics will tangle with the Indiana Pacers, who figure to be a playoff team once again this season.

The nightcap features a very intriguing matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans. DeMar DeRozan has been playing some of the best basketball of his career and will look to lead the Spurs to their fourth straight victory.

To finish off the slate, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face a Portland Trail Blazers team that is off to a 6-2 start. With head coach Luke Walton potentially being on the hot seat, the Lakers will certainly be a team to watch over the next few weeks.

Here's all you need to know for Saturday's action.

NBA Scores for Saturday, Nov. 3

We'll keep you updated with key highlights and updates throughout all the Saturday action.