NBA scores, highlights: 76ers look to stay hot vs. Thunder; James Harden-led Rockets host Lakers sans LeBron James
The NBA offers a 10-game slate on Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Jimmy Butler earlier this season in an effort to vault themselves into an elite contender. While it's been mixed results at times, the Sixers have won three consecutive games, including a dominant 120-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder have lost five of their last six games after being one of the top teams in the Western Conference during the majority of the campaign. The Thunder also are coming off a deflating overtime loss at the hands of the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers.
Speaking of the Lakers, the team will continue to be without James, but will look to build off a high-profile win over the Thunder. However, it's not going to be an easy task with the Houston Rockets on tap on the road. James Harden has been playing some of the best basketball that the NBA has ever seen and he'll be looking to top the 30-point mark for the 19th consecutive game.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 19
*All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Phoenix Suns at Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Drummond ruled out with concussion
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond was hit in the nose in the first half of Friday's game against the Miami Heat and didn't return to the contest. Despite it originally being tabbed as a nasal injury, the Pistons have listed Drummond in concussion protocol and he won't play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Drummond is currently averaging 16.3 points and an NBA-leading 14.9 rebounds for a Pistons team that currently has just a 20-24 record on the season.
