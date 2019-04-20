NBA scores, highlights: 76ers, Spurs look to put stranglehold on their series; Bucks, Rockets both eye 3-0 leads
The NBA has a four-game playoff schedule on Saturday
The first-round action of the NBA playoffs continues on Saturday with the No. 6 Brooklyn Nets hosting the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4. It's quite possible that the Sixers will be without Joel Embiid, who is currently listed as doubtful with a knee injury. Even without Embiid, Philadelphia rolled past Brooklyn in Game 3 behind a career-high 31 points from Ben Simmons.
One of the bigger surprises of the opening round has been the success of the seventh-seeded San Antonio Spurs. They currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the No. 2 Denver Nuggets after a 118-108 win in Game 3, thanks to a huge 36-point effort from Derrick White.
Meanwhile, the NBA's top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks are looking to take a stranglehold on their series against the No. 8 Detroit Pistons. It was already going to be an uphill battle for the Pistons, but to make matters worse, Blake Griffin has missed the first two games with a knee injury and might remain sidelined for Game 3. The Bucks have won each game by double digits while Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored at least 24 points in each victory.
Finally, the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets have looked like an absolute buzzsaw in their series against the No. 5 Utah Jazz, and will look to continue their dominance as they look to take a commanding 3-0 lead.
NBA playoffs schedule for Saturday, April 20
*All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 3 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: ESPN
- Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: ESPN
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sixers vs. Nets, Game 4 odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Sixers vs. Nets game 10,000 time...
-
Rockets vs. Jazz, Game 3 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Rockets vs. Jazz game 10,000 tim...
-
Report: L.A. to re-interview Lue, Monty
General manager Rob Pelinka is set to interview Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams again next w...
-
Bucks vs. Pistons, Game 3 odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Bucks vs. Pistons game 10,000 ti...
-
Rockets vs. Jazz series breakdown
Utah returns home on Saturday with a chance to earn its first win of the series
-
Nuggets vs. Spurs series breakdown
The No. 7 Spurs will try and move one step closer to ousting the second-seeded Nuggets with...