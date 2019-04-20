NBA scores, highlights: 76ers, Spurs look to put stranglehold on their series; Bucks, Rockets both eye 3-0 leads

The first-round action of the NBA playoffs continues on Saturday with the No. 6 Brooklyn Nets hosting the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4. It's quite possible that the Sixers will be without Joel Embiid, who is currently listed as doubtful with a knee injury. Even without Embiid, Philadelphia rolled past Brooklyn in Game 3 behind a career-high 31 points from Ben Simmons.

One of the bigger surprises of the opening round has been the success of the seventh-seeded San Antonio Spurs. They currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the No. 2 Denver Nuggets after a 118-108 win in Game 3, thanks to a huge 36-point effort from Derrick White.

Meanwhile, the NBA's top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks are looking to take a stranglehold on their series against the No. 8 Detroit Pistons. It was already going to be an uphill battle for the Pistons, but to make matters worse, Blake Griffin has missed the first two games with a knee injury and might remain sidelined for Game 3. The Bucks have won each game by double digits while Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored at least 24 points in each victory.

Finally, the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets have looked like an absolute buzzsaw in their series against the No. 5 Utah Jazz, and will look to continue their dominance as they look to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

NBA playoffs schedule for Saturday, April 20

*All times Eastern

