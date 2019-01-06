NBA scores, highlights: 76ers take down the Mavericks; Raptors beat down Bucks on the road
The NBA has an eight-game slate on tap for Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers have had quite the eventful week with a report surfacing that Jimmy Butler is unhappy with his offensive role. The team is coming off of a pair of wins against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks fell at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Friday and rookie phenom Luka Doncic will look to have another strong performance. In the end, it was the Sixers who came out on top in the showdown.
On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors took on the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of the Eastern Conference's top two teams and the Raptors bounced back from getting smoked in Kawhi Leonard's first game back in San Antonio since being traded to cut into Milwaukee's lead in the East.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 5
*All times Eastern
- Denver Nuggets 123, Charlotte Hornets 110 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 110, Detroit Pistons 105 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 106, Dallas Mavericks 100 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Jokic goes off in Nuggets' fifth straight win
Nikola Jokic was on one against the Hornets. The big man continued to build his MVP case by going for a season-high 39 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals. His performance was instrumental in the Nuggets' victory over the Hornets, which extended their winning streak to five games.
Simmons records another triple-double
The Sixers picked up a 106-100 victory over the Mavericks on Saturday night and Ben Simmons was one of the biggest reasons why as he stuffed the stat sheet for the home team to help lead the way for Philadelphia.
Jordan sets up Doncic for a slam dunk
DeAndre Jordan has been on the receiving end of a number of assists from Luka Doncic since the rookie entered the league and he returned the favor on Saturday night by setting the Slovenian sensation up for a slam dunk.
Antetokounmpo goes coast-to-coast
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a human highlight machine for the Bucks this season and he kept that trend alive on Saturday night by, in the most casual of possible ways, going from end to end and finishing at the basket in only four dribbles.
DeRozan avoids defender in mid-air for slam dunk
DeMar DeRozan has had quite the week for the Spurs after his first career triple-double against the Raptors on Thursday night and he kept things rolling on Saturday by finishing this one-handed slam dunk in traffic.
Mitchell comes up clutch for the Jazz
Donovan Mitchell has had an up and down year but he got the job done in a big way on Saturday night by erupting in the second half on the offensive end to lead Utah to a win over Detroit.
Davis throws down a massive dunk for Pelicans
Anthony Davis is one of the most dominant players that the NBA has to offer and he put his length and athleticism on display during Saturday night's showdown with the Cavaliers with this emphatic finish at the rim.
Bledsoe comes out firing for the Bucks
Eric Bledsoe is far from the biggest name on Milwaukee's roster but he has shown that he can be a difference maker in the early portion of the Bucks' matchup with the Raptors as he put together an impressive first-quarter performance.
Monk rocks the rim, Harris answers
Early in the second quarter of the Hornets-Nuggets matchup on Saturday night, we had a couple of huge dunks in quick succession. First, Malik Monk found an open lane and elevated for a thunderous slam. A few minutes later, Gary Harris got loose on the fastbreak and put one down on Miles Bridges.
Raptors and Bucks square off in Milwaukee
The game of the night on the NBA schedule features two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference going head-to-head as Giannis Antetokounmpo and company host Kawhi Leonard and the rest of Toronto's roster as the Raptors look to bounce back from their lopsided loss in San Antonio.
