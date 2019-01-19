NBA scores, highlights: 76ers, Thunder do battle; Rockets' James Harden looks to extend 30-point streak vs. Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Jimmy Butler earlier this season in an effort to vault themselves into an elite contender. While it's been mixed results at times, the Sixers have won three consecutive games, including a dominant 120-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder have lost five of their last six games after being one of the top teams in the Western Conference during the majority of the campaign. The Thunder also are coming off a deflating overtime loss at the hands of the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking of the Lakers, the team will continue to be without James, but will look to build off a high-profile win over the Thunder. However, it's not going to be an easy task with the Houston Rockets on tap on the road. James Harden has been playing some of the best basketball that the NBA has ever seen and he'll be looking to top the 30-point mark for the 19th consecutive game.

The Thunder will make sure that they block out Ben Simmons from now on. Joel Embiid missed a 3-pointer in the second quarter, but Simmons read the miss perfectly and deposited the putback slam with authority.

Center Steven Adams is often the forgotten man for the Thunder, but he made his presence felt off a beautiful feed from teammate Paul George. George threw up a picture-perfect alley oop and Adams slammed it home with one hand.

Drummond ruled out with concussion

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond was hit in the nose in the first half of Friday's game against the Miami Heat and didn't return to the contest. Despite it originally being tabbed as a nasal injury, the Pistons have listed Drummond in concussion protocol and he won't play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Drummond is currently averaging 16.3 points and an NBA-leading 14.9 rebounds for a Pistons team that currently has just a 20-24 record on the season.