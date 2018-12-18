NBA scores, highlights and analysis: LeBron James visits Brooklyn; Trevor Ariza makes Wizards debut
A four-game slate highlights Tuesday's NBA schedule
There are only four games on the NBA's schedule but one of the highlights of the night will be the return of Trevor Ariza in a Washington Wizards jersey.
Ariza and the Wizards, the team he played for two years, will visit the Atlanta Hawks as they look to continue their path towards the playoffs. After a lot of hoopla over the initial nixed trade, the Wizards were finally able to complete a deal with the Phoenix Suns over the weekend as they sent Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. to Phoenix in exchange for the veteran.
We'll also get to see LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers visit Brooklyn to play the Nets and the Pacers hosting the Cavaliers while the night will be capped off by a potential playoff preview when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.
NBA Schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 18
*All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
Ariza to be in starting lineup against Hawks
Ariza isn't just making his team debut with the Wizards tonight -- he is also going to be in the starting lineup. And it's not just for tonight -- but for good, according to head coach Scott Brooks.
