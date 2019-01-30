NBA scores, highlights and updates: Luka Doncic plays at MSG for first time; Blazers host Jazz
There's an 8-game slate on tap for Wednesday's NBA schedule
There's an eight-game slate on the NBA schedule on Wednesday night and no game is bigger than the last one that caps off the night out West.
To start things off, Luka Doncic will play his first-ever game at Madison Square Garden as the Dallas Mavericks take on the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets will look to gain position in the playoff race when they visit the Kyrie Irving-less Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
To cap things off, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will look to hold off the Utah Jazz in a potential playoff preview when they host them at Moda Center.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 30
*All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Irving sidelined for the Celtics
It looks like Irving will be sidelined for the Celtics as they host the Hornets. The All-Star point guard will miss his second consecutive game due to a strained left hip. Although he'll be unavailable for Wednesday's game, head coach Brad Stevens did stress that the injury is not serious and that Irving should be back in no time.
