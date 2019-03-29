NBA scores, highlights and updates: Nuggets match up against Thunder; Pacers take on Celtics for playoff positioning
A six-game slate highlights the NBA schedule on Friday
A six-game slate highlights the NBA schedule on Friday night as we have a couple of big-time matchups.
To start things out, the Indiana Pacers will visit Boston to take on the Celtics as they look to hold off Boston and the for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Later on, we'll have the Denver Nuggets looking for a big-time victory over their Western Conference rival, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets will be looking to bounce back following their tough 112-85 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Friday, March 29
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Celtics will have full lineup versus Pacers
We don't know the full starting lineup of the Celtics for tonight's matchup versus the Pacers, but we do know they'll have their full roster versus Indiana. Kyrie Irving will play and be in the starting lineup.
-
