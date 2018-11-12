NBA scores, highlights and updates: Raptors battle Pelicans; Warriors meet Clippers in Los Angeles
MVP candidates Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis meet to highlight Monday's NBA action
There are nine games on the docket on Monday night with two marquee matchups taking place.
Things start off with a bang when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Toronto Raptors in a matchup of MVP candidates Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard. The second marquee matchup features none other than the Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Clippers in a possible playoff preview of two divisional rivals.
While the night is certainly highlighted by those two aforementioned games, we'll also see the defensively stout Utah Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies and a 2018 playoff rematch between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.
Here's all you need to know about tonight's action.
NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 12
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards, 7:00 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7:30 pm ET (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:00 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 pm ET (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 pm ET (GameTracker)
Draymond to play versus Clippers
The Warriors are getting their best defensive player back in the lineup. Green, who had missed the past two games due to a right heel contusion, said during Monday's shootaround that he'll be back in the lineup for the team's game versus the Clippers.
Green also made sure to note that he wanted to play in the team's past two games., via Mark Medina of the Mercury News.
