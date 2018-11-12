NBA scores, highlights and updates: Raptors battle Pelicans; Warriors meet Clippers in Los Angeles

There are nine games on the docket on Monday night with two marquee matchups taking place.

Things start off with a bang when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Toronto Raptors in a matchup of MVP candidates Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard. The second marquee matchup features none other than the Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Clippers in a possible playoff preview of two divisional rivals.

While the night is certainly highlighted by those two aforementioned games, we'll also see the defensively stout Utah Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies and a 2018 playoff rematch between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Here's all you need to know about tonight's action.

NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 12



All times Eastern

Draymond to play versus Clippers

The Warriors are getting their best defensive player back in the lineup. Green, who had missed the past two games due to a right heel contusion, said during Monday's shootaround that he'll be back in the lineup for the team's game versus the Clippers.

Green also made sure to note that he wanted to play in the team's past two games., via Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

Draymond Green said he “feels good enough to play.” He was trying to sell to Steve Kerr he could play vs Bucks and Nets. Draymond bummed he missed the Giannis matchup pic.twitter.com/wsaJ2hM3GH — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 12, 2018



