NBA scores, highlights and updates: Sixers take on Clippers in Los Angeles, Raptors look to regain lead in East

The first night of NBA action in 2019 is upon us and there's a five-game slate that highlights the schedule as we begin a new year.

To start things off, the Toronto Raptors will host the pesky Utah Jazz. If the Raptors can hold off the Jazz and the Detroit Pistons can upset the Milwaukee Bucks later on in the night, the Raptors will retake first place in the Eastern Conference.

Also, the best team in the West, the Denver Nuggets, will host the New York Knicks while the Philadelphia 76ers will cap off the night by visiting the surprising Los Angeles Clippers.

Lowry still sidelined, Nurse believes he's almost back



Kyle Lowry will not play in tonight's game against the Jazz. The All-Star point guard has played in only one of the team's past eight games because of a lower back injury and the team has gone just 4-4 during that stretch. The Raptors have fallen behind the Bucks, who now own the East's best record.

Despite the announcement that Lowry had received pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory shots over the weekend, coach Nick Nurse still believes Lowry is almost on his way back.