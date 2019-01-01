NBA scores, highlights and updates: Sixers take on Clippers in Los Angeles, Raptors look to regain lead in East
Sixers at Clippers and Jazz at Raptors highlight the New Year's Day action
The first night of NBA action in 2019 is upon us and there's a five-game slate that highlights the schedule as we begin a new year.
To start things off, the Toronto Raptors will host the pesky Utah Jazz. If the Raptors can hold off the Jazz and the Detroit Pistons can upset the Milwaukee Bucks later on in the night, the Raptors will retake first place in the Eastern Conference.
Also, the best team in the West, the Denver Nuggets, will host the New York Knicks while the Philadelphia 76ers will cap off the night by visiting the surprising Los Angeles Clippers.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's action.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 1
All times Eastern
- Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Lowry still sidelined, Nurse believes he's almost back
Kyle Lowry will not play in tonight's game against the Jazz. The All-Star point guard has played in only one of the team's past eight games because of a lower back injury and the team has gone just 4-4 during that stretch. The Raptors have fallen behind the Bucks, who now own the East's best record.
Despite the announcement that Lowry had received pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory shots over the weekend, coach Nick Nurse still believes Lowry is almost on his way back.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
Irving has scratched cornea after hit
The Boston Celtics guard did finish Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 1: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
How 2016 title shaped LeBron's legacy
Regardless of where you stand on Jordan vs. LeBron, that 2016 Finals was a huge legacy-mov...
-
NBA Monday: scores, highlights, updates
The last day of 2018 offers some intriguing NBA match-ups
-
Harden continues historic hot streak
Harden finished with 43 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists in their latest win over the Gr...