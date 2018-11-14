NBA scores, highlights and updates: Warriors win without Draymond Green; Rockets beat Nuggets

The NBA schedule slowed down on Tuesday night with just three games, but there was still plenty of drama -- on and off the court.

The Cavaliers opened up the night's action by crushing the Hornets in surprising fashion thanks to a big night by Jordan Clarkson. Then, the Rockets continued their turnaround by getting past the Nuggets. In the late game, the Warriors held off a late comeback attempt by the Hawks to pick up a victory without Stephen Curry or Draymond Green -- who was suspended after getting into a verbal altercation with Kevin Durant on Monday night.

Here's all you need to know about tonight's NBA action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Nov. 13

Cavaliers 113, Hornets 89 (Box Score)

Rockets 109, Nuggets 99 (Box Score)

Warriors 110, Hawks 103 (Box Score)

Warriors win without Draymond

The Warriors already knew they'd be without Steph Curry against the Hawks, as he's out with a groin strain. But shortly before the game, they found out Draymond Green wouldn't be playing either. The organization decided to suspend Green for his role in a verbal altercation with Kevin Durant on Monday night. Luckily for them, they were playing the lowly Hawks. Despite a late comeback attempt by Atlanta, the Warriors picked up a fairly easy victory. Durant finished with 29 points and six assists, while Jonas Jerebko added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Harden leads Rockets to another impressive win

The Rockets have started to turn things around. After getting a nice win over the Pacers the other night, they went into Denver and took down the Nuggets by 10 points. James Harden led the way, putting up 22 points, five rebounds and 11 assists, but it was a true team effort, as all five starters scored in double figures.

CP3 gets fancy on the baseline, and Wade takes notice

Chris Paul broke out some fancy dribbling along the baseline, sending Nikola Jokic turning this way and that. Finally, after torturing the big man for a bit, he knocked down a mid-range jumper. It was an impressive move, even to other NBA players. Dwyane Wade, in particular, took notice, joking that Paul stole his move.

Sir that’s my move. Give it back https://t.co/ATSLjKVkYh — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 14, 2018

Iggy throws down the putback slam

Andre Iguodala is one of the smartest players around. His ability to read the game often leads to him making great plays, and this put-back slam against the Hawks was yet another example.

Clarkson goes off in big win for Cavs

The Cavaliers are off to a rough start this season, but they looked spectacular against the Hornets. Jordan Clarkson did as well, pouring in 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting. His season high helped the Cavs to just their second win of the season.

Jordan Clarkson scores a season-high 24 PTS off the bench for the @cavs! #BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/AT9JF9lxLQ — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2018

Draymond suspended for conduct detrimental to the team

If you thought Draymond Green's comments towards Durant during the Clippers game were going to go unpunished, think again. Hours prior to the start of the Warriors' matchup against the Hawks on Tuesday night, Golden State announced it had suspended Green for conduct detrimental to the team.