NBA scores, highlights: Ben Simmons, 76ers snap Warriors' win streak; LeBron helps Lakers win in return

The Eastern Conference is definitely loaded at the top, with the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers being the most impressive teams heading towards the All-Star break. On Thursday night, the Raptors did battle with the Bucks in what could potentially be a preview of the Eastern Conference finals, and ultimately Giannis Antetokounmpo proved too much for Toronto to handle.

Meanwhile, the Sixers went in to Oracle Arena and took it to the defending champs. The Warriors had won 11 straight games entering Thursday night, but that streak was snapped by a Sixers team that has been playing some very solid basketball.

NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 31

*All times Eastern

Detroit Pistons 93, Dallas Mavericks 89 (Box score)

Orlando Magic 107, Indiana Pacers 100 (Box score)

Milwaukee Bucks, 105, Toronto Raptors 92 (Box score)

San Antonio Spurs 117, Brooklyn Nets 114 (Box score)

Philadelphia 76ers 113, Golden State Warriors 104 (Box score)



Los Angeles Lakers 123, Los Angeles Clippers 120 (Box score)

NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 1

*All times Eastern

LeBron leads Lakers to a win in his return

LeBron James led the Lakers to an overtime win over the Clippers in his long-awaited return to game action. James finished the game with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Embiid feasts at Oracle Arena

Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid had himself a game against the Warriors on Thursday night, as his 26 points and 20 rebounds helped propel the Sixers to a win.

Joel Embiid (26 PTS, 20 REB) feasted at Oracle! 💪#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/qF3lBk96J8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 1, 2019

Steph Curry points out Reggie Miller

There's not many people in the world that have made more NBA three-pointers than Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Steph Curry, but one of them was on the sideline for the Warriors match-up with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. NBA Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller, second on the NBA's all-time made three's list, was calling the game for TNT, and Curry made sure to point him out after a made three.

Steph drills a deep 3 then points at Reggie Miller on the sideline. Miller is the next man up for Curry to surpass in career 3 pointer made. #SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/yOv3uk3rtZ — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) February 1, 2019

Jarrett Allen is about more than just blocks

Jarrett Allen has made a name for himself on the defensive side of the ball with some ferocious blocks this season, but on Thursday night he showed that he can throw it down too.

Giannis throws it down on the Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to make his MVP case against the Raptors on Thursday night, and he even added an exclamation point with a hammer dunk late in the first quarter.

LeBron James to return to game action

After missing over a month of action due to a groin injury that he suffered against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James will make his return to game action against the Los Angles Clippers on Thursday night. James missed a total of 17 James due to the groin injury, which was the longest sidelined streak of his career.