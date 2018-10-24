NBA scores, highlights: Blake Griffin drops 50, hits game-winner in OT; Anthony Davis, Pelicans still undefeated

What an opener to a three-game night of NBA action. The Detroit Pistons defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in an overtime thriller, 133-132, with Blake Griffin emerging as the hero with his game-tying shot and game-winning free throw while scoring 50 points. Griffin is just the sixth player in Pistons franchise history to score 50 points in a single game, and the first to do so since Richard Hamilton in 2006.

The New Orleans Pelicans also remained undefeated as they moved to 3-0 following their 116-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Anthony Davis obliterated the Clippers' defense with a 34-point, 13-rebound, five-block performance.

And in keeping pace with their fellow undefeated teams, the 4-0 Denver Nuggets handled the Sacramento Kings by beating them 126-112 in a game where they never trailed.

Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday night's NBA games.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Oct. 23

Detroit Pistons 133, Philadelphia 76ers 132 (Box Score)



New Orleans Pelicans 116, Los Angeles Clippers 109 (Box Score)



Denver Nuggets 126, Sacramento Kings 112 (Box Score)



Nuggets remain undefeated

It may have only been a three-game slate tonight, but there was no shortage of storylines. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 126-112 to remain undefeated at 4-0. Nikola Jokic had another one of his great all-around games with his 14-point, 12-rebound, six-assist performance despite not playing the entire fourth quarter.

And just to top everything off, make sure you check out this alley-oop dunk by Mason Plumlee.

Beasley pulverizes Mason's layup attempt

Well, this just isn't nice. As the Denver Nuggets continued to dominate the Sacramento Kings into the fourth quarter, Malik Beasley felt the need to put a cherry on top by obliterating Frank Mason's layup attempt with an absolute swat.

FAR FROM GOING IN pic.twitter.com/6aZUao5MWy — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 24, 2018

Pelicans remain undefeated

The New Orleans Pelicans remained undefeated with their 116-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Anthony Davis had one heck of a game as he posted 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks to lead both teams in all three categories. Elfrid Payton contributed 20 points and six dimes, while Nikola Mirotic also had himself a double-double with an 18-point, 12-rebound night.

Oh yeah, let us not forget about the 6-foot-11 Davis taunting the 6-foot-8 Danilo Gallinari following this spin and floater:

Griffin scores 50, makes game-winning and-one



In a back-and-forth thriller, the Detroit Pistons remained undefeated with their 133-132 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Blake Griffin scored 50 points, becoming the first player in franchise history to do so in 12 years. Not only did Griffin score 50, he also hit the game-tying shot and the game-winning free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining in overtime. Joel Embiid would go on to miss the a 3-pointer as time expired.

Prior to Griffin's game-winner, there were a couple of sequences that made you scratch your head. First of all, J.J. Redick fouled Reggie Jackson after a missed shot with the game tied at 128-128 when the Pistons were already in the bonus. Jackson made both free throws with 20.5 seconds remaining to give the Pistons a two-point lead.

Redick then hit a 3-pointer, only to be fouled by Jackson. Redick then hit his free throw to put the Sixers up 132-130.

Except the Sixers weren't done committing ill-advised fouls. Griffin was fouled on his shot attempt and promptly sank the game-winner at the charity stripe to give the Pistons the one-point victory.

Career-high 50 PTS ✅

Game-winning bucket in OT ✅



Take a bow, Blake Griffin! #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/ueClqmDtI9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 24, 2018

Embiid trolls Drummond after ejection

Joel Embiid has to be the ultimate troll master. After making a basket to give the Philadelphia 76ers a late two-point lead over the Detroit Pistons, Embiid acted as if he got hit by Andre Drummond following the play. Drummond was assessed his second technical of the game, which led to an ejection. There was minimal contact, but Embiid played it up to the Detroit crowd afterward.

Joel Embiid got Andre Drummond ejected, and he let everyone know pic.twitter.com/16p7xDKp4J — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 24, 2018

Embiid sends Griffin to the floor

Blake Griffin slammed one over Joel Embiid at the beginning of the night, and the Philadelphia 76ers center finally got his revenge late in the fourth quarter. Embiid sent Griffin to the floor after this block on a fadeaway attempt:

Davis destroys Bradley at rim

Avery Bradley is going to have to think twice before he goes into the paint when Anthony Davis is around. The veteran guard went up soft with a layup attempt and promptly got swatted by Davis.

Hill clears for takeoff

Solomon Hill may not have many highlight-reel plays, but this one is definitely worthy. Check out his slam dunk after Jrue Holiday's steal.

Fultz with a one-handed slam

It's safe to say that Markelle Fultz isn't shy anymore. He not only opened the scoring for the Philadelphia 76ers, but he also converted on a 3-pointer during the first half. Now check out this slam dunk as he shows no hesitation in taking it to the hoop.

Griffin slams one over Embiid in huge first half

Blake Griffin is turning back the clock. As the Detroit Pistons battled the Philadelphia 76ers, the former Slam Dunk Contest champion humbled Joel Embiid with this poster dunk on his way to scoring 28 first-half points.

Griffin schools Amir on spin move

Well, at least it didn't happen to Joel Embiid. As the Detroit Pistons looked to remain unbeaten in their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, Blake Griffin schooled Amir Johnson on a spin move before converting on a layup.

Fultz nails first jumper

Markelle Fultz isn't hesitating to take his jump shots anymore. The former No. 1 overall pick started out the game for the 76ers by nailing a mid-range jumper within the first minute of the game. Although Fultz is only making 33.3 percent of his field goal attempts this season, he's becoming more comfortable taking open shots.

Davis, Pelicans look to continue strong start

Anthony Davis and the Pelicans made a statement last week, crushing the Houston Rockets in their first game. After following that up by dropping 149 points on the Kings, the Pels are off to perhaps the most impressive start in the league. Davis, of course, has been spectacular, averaging 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, but so too has Nikola Mirotic, who is pouring in 33 points a night. They'll try to prove this start is no fluke when they welcome the Clippers to town on Tuesday.

Game 1️⃣: 30 points, 10 rebounds, 6 three pointers

Game 2️⃣: 36 points, 9 rebounds, 5 three pointers



What will @threekola do for Game 3️⃣? #doitBIG pic.twitter.com/7i4O5gKtf4 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 23, 2018

Simmons out for Sixers

The 76ers are without their star point guard, Ben Simmons, on Tuesday. He's still suffering from a back issue, and could possibly miss Wednesday's game as well.