NBA scores, highlights: Blake Griffin gets revenge on Clippers; Spurs, Thunder square off again
The NBA offers an eight-game slate on Saturday
The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder offered the most exciting game of the NBA season earlier this week when San Antonio came away with a double overtime victory. LaMarcus Aldridge had a career night as he scored 56 points to lead the Spurs while Derrick White also came up big down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Thunder were paced by a terrific night from Russell Westbrook in which he scored 24 points and dished out 24 assists.
On the other hand, the Boston Celtics are coming off their most deflating loss of the season against the Miami Heat on Thursday. The Celtics barely shot 40.0 percent from the field and were gashed by a stellar performance from the Heat's perimeter attack. Boston will look to put that bad outing behind them as they take on the Orlando Magic in the second leg of a three-game road trip.
Here's everything that you need to know about the rest of Saturday's action.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 12
*All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons 109, Los Angeles Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Griffin gets revenge on Clippers
Blake Griffin played his first game against the Clippers in Los Angeles since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Pistons last season, and he made sure he got some revenge. After ignoring Clippers owner Steve Ballmer pre-game, Griffin poured in 44 points and added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead the Pistons to a nice road win.
Wade beats the first-half buzzer
Dwyane Wade ended the first half of the Heat's matchup with the Grizzlies in style. As the seconds ticked down, he brought the ball up the court and drained an off-balance 3 to beat the buzzer.
Griffin ignores Ballmer's attempt to shake his hand
Blake Griffin returned to Los Angeles on Saturday and the veteran forward made it clear before the opening tip that this was a business trip for him and nothing more after sprinting away from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer after he attempted to approach Griffin during warmups.
Gilgeous-Alexander throws no-look oop to Harrell
The Clippers rookie point guard has been solid in his first season as a professional and he looks to be getting more and more comfortable on the floor as evidenced by this impressive assist.
Hornets resting Parker ahead of matchup with the Spurs
The Charlotte Hornets will have to pick up a win this evening without the services of veteran point guard Tony Parker as the franchise has elected to hold the future Hall of Famer out against the Kings in order to keep him fresh for their upcoming showdown with the Spurs in San Antonio.
-
