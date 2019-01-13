NBA scores, highlights: Blake Griffin gets revenge on Clippers; Thunder beat Spurs in rematch of instant classic

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. With eight games on the docket on Saturday, there figures to be plenty of action.

To start the day, Blake Griffin dropped 44 points in his return to Los Angeles to get the Pistons a win over the Clippers. Then, the Magic came back from a double-digit deficit to shock the Celtics.

Later on, the Thunder got some revenge on the Spurs, taking them down in a rematch of their instant classic from the other night. Plus, Karl-Anthony Towns outdueled Anthony Davis to get the Timberwolves a big win.

In the late games, the Bulls will visit the Jazz, while the Hornets continue their road trip against the Kings.

Here's everything that you need to know about the rest of Saturday's action.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 12

Griffin gets revenge on Clippers

Blake Griffin played his first game against the Clippers in Los Angeles since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Pistons last season, and he made sure he got some revenge. After ignoring Clippers owner Steve Ballmer pre-game, Griffin poured in 44 points and added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead the Pistons to a nice road win.

Towns outduels Davis in Timberwolves win

Two of the best big men in the league, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis, went at it on Saturday when the Pelicans traveled to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves. Both had strong games, but Towns was just a bit better, and his Wolves emerged victorious. Davis went for 30 points and 14 rebounds, while Towns put up 27 points, 27 rebounds (the most in a game this season) and four blocks.

Gordon leads Magic's upset over Celtics

The Magic were down by double digits in each half against the Celtics, but they battled back to secure an impressive upset victory. Aaron Gordon led the way, finishing with 28 points and 12 rebounds, including a couple of high-flying slams.

Aaron Gordon (28 PTS, 12 REB) led the way for the @OrlandoMagic as they upset the Celtics at home! 💫#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/2VkWUS0rQt — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 13, 2019

Schroder and Westbrook get fancy on the break

Dennis Schroder had a great game against the Spurs, helping key the Thunder's comeback victory. Easily his best play was this fancy pass between his legs on the fastbreak to Russell Westbrook. Later on, Westbrook showed off some fancy moves of his own.

Schroder gets creative on the dish to Westbrook in transition! 👀#ThunderUp 116#GoSpursGo 100



3:57 remaining on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/RziBG9FdVy — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2019

Oubre goes glass to the buzzer

Kelly Oubre ended the third quarter against the Nuggets in style. Using a few sharp dribbling moves, he stepped back and lanunched a 3 that went in off the glass at the end of the third quarter.

🔥 KELLY AT THE BUZZER 🔥



Suns 81 | Nuggets 69 pic.twitter.com/zUM32AgTiT — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 13, 2019

Allen rises for the rejection

Grayson Allen hasn't done a whole lot in his rookie season, but he got up for a nice block against the Bulls on Saturday night.

Gasol shows he can still finish above the rim

Pau Gasol's best years may be behind him but he can still challenge defenders and get the job done at the basket as he showed during the second quarter of the Spurs' matchup with the Thunder on Saturday night.

Pau throwing it DOWN 🔨 pic.twitter.com/kTOfTrSqJC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 13, 2019

Winslow's big night leads Heat over Grizzlies

Justise Winslow has been playing some strong basketball lately and kept that up against the Grizzlies. He finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Heat's win.

Justise Winslow (26 PTS, 7 REB) continues to excel at the point position as the @MiamiHEAT defeat the Grizzlies at home! 🔥#HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/pnQOGncuY9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 13, 2019

Birch gets up for the putback slam



Khem Birch isn't exactly a household name, but he introduced himself to a lot of people with this putback slam against the Celtics on Saturday night.

Wade beats the first-half buzzer

Dwyane Wade ended the first half of the Heat's matchup with the Grizzlies in style. As the seconds ticked down, he brought the ball up the court and drained an off-balance 3 to beat the buzzer.

D-Wade beats the halftime buzzer on NBA League Pass! #OneLastDance #HeatCulture 63#GrindCity 61



Justise Winslow: 18 PTS, 4 AST

JaMychal Green: 14 PTS, 6 REB



💻📱: https://t.co/iPjKqpSDr5 pic.twitter.com/8rRi89wSpi — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2019

Griffin ignores Ballmer's attempt to shake his hand

Blake Griffin returned to Los Angeles on Saturday and the veteran forward made it clear before the opening tip that this was a business trip for him and nothing more after sprinting away from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer after he attempted to approach Griffin during warmups.

Blake is truly a Piston now. #DetroitVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/UiAoGi4Yow — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) January 12, 2019

Gilgeous-Alexander throws no-look oop to Harrell



The Clippers rookie point guard has been solid in his first season as a professional and he looks to be getting more and more comfortable on the floor as evidenced by this impressive assist.



