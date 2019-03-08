NBA scores, highlights: Bucks beat Pacers in East battle; Thunder look to get back on track against Blazers
The NBA offers a small, two-game slate on Thursday
Welcome to a wonderful NBA Thursday, which spotlighted four of the league's best teams in two exciting matchups.
The Milwaukee Bucks have been at the top of the Eastern Conference for a large majority of the season, and they showed why on Thursday night as they took down the Indiana Pacers in a battle of two of the East's top teams. MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists, while Myles Turner paced the Pacers with 22 points, 17 rebounds, and three assists.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, and Houston Rockets entered the night in a three-way tie for third place in the Western Conference. The Thunder and Trail Blazers do battle on Thursday in a game that has major playoff implications. Oklahoma City has dropped five of its last six contests, while Portland has lost two of its last three games.
NBA schedule for Thursday, March 7
All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks 117, Indiana Pacers 98 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Giannis gets it done on both ends vs. Pacers
Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to make his case for the NBA MVP Award with another very solid showing early on Thursday night. As you can see in the clip below, he got it done on both ends against Indiana.
Snell sends Bogdanovic to the floor
Tony Snell isn't necessarily known for his ball-handling ability, but he embarrassed Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic by sending him to the floor with a filthy crossover.
Lakers to limit LeBron's minutes
With the Los Angeles Lakers all but eliminated from Western Conference playoff contention, the team will limit LeBron James' minutes for the rest of the season, and probably hold him out in back-to-back sets, according to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
