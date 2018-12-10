NBA scores, highlights: Bucks beat Raptors in thriller; Jazz, Spurs look to gain ground in the West

There are four games of NBA action on Sunday, highlighted by a battle between the top two teams (record-wise) in the Eastern Conference. After a thrilling game, the Bucks emerged victorious, picking up an impressive road win over the Raptors.

In the first game of the day, the Pelicans got the best of the Pistons behind a strong game from Jrue Holiday, while later on the Spurs picked up an important win over the Jazz.

Still to come, the Knicks will host the Hornets at Madison Square Garden.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Dec. 9

*All times Eastern

Brogdon's late 3s lift Bucks over Raptors

The Bucks snuck past the Raptors on Sunday evening on Toronto, winning a thrilling contest by just five points. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way as always, finishing with 19 points, 19 rebounds and six assists, but it was two late 3-pointers from Malcolm Brogdon that got the Bucks over the finish line.

Malcolm Brogdon knocks down two triples to put the @Bucks ahead for good!



FINAL in Toronto:#FearTheDeer 104#WeTheNorth 99 pic.twitter.com/4RaXUSjdwm — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2018

Greek Freak gyro-steps his way to a slam

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes highlight reel plays every single night, and he's already got one against the Raptors. Pushing the ball up the floor, Giannis gyro-stepped is way to the basket for an impressive slam.

Holiday leads Pelicans to victory with 37-point performance

Jrue Holiday had one of his best performances of the season on Sunday afternoon as he helped lead the Pelicans to a road win over a very solid Pistons team by lighting up the scoreboard for 37 points.

37 PTS | 6 3PM @Jrue_Holiday11 had himself an afternoon as the @PelicansNBA pick up a road win in Detroit! 👏#DoItBIG pic.twitter.com/79zF9JSLpw — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 9, 2018

Parker schools Knicks rookie Robinson

Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson has been impressive this season, but he got taken to school on Sunday by Tony Parker. The veteran point guard got into the paint and used a number of fakes to make Robinson look foolish.

Rudy vs. Rudy: Gay powers home the slam after getting blocked by Gobert

The only two players in the league named Rudy went at it on Sunday. Round one went to Gobert, as he swatted Gay's attempt at the rim. But the Spurs forward got the rebound and powered home a nice slam.

Lopez continues 3-point evolution

Brook Lopez has been steadily improving from behind the 3-point line in the last few seasons, but he's taken it to another level this campaign. In the first half against the Raptors, he continued to impress, knocking down four 3s.

4 triples, 16 PTS for Brook Lopez in the 1st half on @NBATV! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/peMgI04zF2 — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2018

Pistons' Griffin erupts in the third quarter

Blake Griffin continued his strong start to the 2018-19 campaign on Sunday as he put the Pistons on his back during the third quarter of their showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans by pouring in 16 points in the frame.



