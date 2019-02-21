NBA scores, highlights: Bucks host Celtics; Rockets get Clint Capela back for matchup against LeBron James, Lakers

The NBA is back, folks.

Following a thrilling All-Star Weekend that saw Team LeBron overcome a 20-point deficit against Team Giannis in the All-Star Game, real NBA action is actually back after a one-week layoff.

A six-game slate highlights the night with major national television games featuring the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Boston Celtics and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers hosting James Harden's Houston Rockets. Sandwiched in between that game is an intriguing divisional matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's action.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 21



Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Capela returns for Rockets

Houston gets a huge piece back on Thursday as Clint Capela returns after missing 15 games with a thumb injury. The Rockets (33-24) are now at full health as they focus on making a strong second-half run with just 25 games remaining on the season.

Love to play against Suns; Thompson out



Just as the Cavaliers are getting healthier, there's always a setback. Head coach Larry Drew announced prior to the team's game vs. the Phoenix Suns that both Kevin Love and David Nwaba would play -- on a minutes restriction. While that's some positive news, the negative news is that Tristan Thompson will remain out.

Kevin Love, David Nwaba will be on minutes restrictions. #Cavs — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 21, 2019