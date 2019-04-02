NBA scores, highlights: Bucks knock off Nets in Giannis' return; Kemba scores 47 in Hornets loss

More than half of the NBA was in action on the first night of April, including every team in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

First things first and that's the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks did not clinch the No. 1 seed on Monday night. They were victorious over the Brooklyn Nets, but the Toronto Raptors emerged with a win over the Orlando Magic to remain alive for the conference's top seed.

In other action, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Detroit Pistons in a matchup between the fifth- and sixth-seeded teams in the East, respectively. Monday's game marked the third meeting between the division rivals this season, with the series now being led by the Pistons 2-1. They will also meet again Wednesday in Detroit.

Later on, the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics held off the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. To conclude the night, Kemba Walker scored 47 points in the Charlotte Hornets' loss to the Utah Jazz while the Cleveland Cavaliers won the tank for Zion Williamson by falling to the Phoenix Suns.

NBA schedule for Monday, April 1

NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 2

*All times Eastern

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT





Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT





Booker posts double-double in Suns' win over Cavs



The Suns outlasted the Cavaliers in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA as Devin Booker posted 25 points and 13 assists in the W.

Kemba scores 47 in Hornets' loss



Kemba Walker had another huge scoring effort, but it was all for naught as the Charlotte Hornets came up short in a 111-102 loss to the Utah Jazz. The All-Star point guard scored 38 points in the second half alone.

Captain Walker finishes with 4️⃣7️⃣. Check out the highlights from tonight's matchup against Utah @budweiserusa#Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/oPTF8ibhfH — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 2, 2019



Giannis notches double-double in Bucks win



The Bucks knocked off the Nets and they can thank the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo for that. The Greek Freak posted 28 points and 11 rebounds in the Bucks' 131-121 win over the Brooklyn Nets in his return after sitting out of the Bucks' wild loss on Sunday afternoon to the Hawks in order to rest his injured ankle. But in what should be seen as a good sign, he was back in the lineup on Monday night. The Bucks have been banged up in the last few weeks, and the last thing they need is a serious injury to their MVP candidate.

Giannis muscled his way to another double-double and a win tonight in Brooklyn! 💪



📊: 28 PTS | 11 REB#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/zVsOSwu1MU — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 2, 2019

Harkless rocks the rim

Moe Harkless got himself on Monday night's highlight reel with a powerful slam over Dario Saric. Cutting inside, he took the pass and rose up for the finish.

Hayward slams after wild sequence

Gordon Hayward got one of the strangest dunks of his career on Monday night. After a wild scramble for a loose ball that saw both teams lose control, Jayson Tatum flipped a behind-the-back pass to Hayward, who threw it down.

Russell flips up high-arcing floater

D'Angelo Russell took his floater skills to new heights against the Bucks -- literally. After going behind his back, Russell flipped one up way over the outstretched arms of Brook Lopez and dropped it in the net.

Embiid, Butler out, Doncic doubtful for 76ers-Mavs



The Philadelphia 76ers will be quite short-handed when they take on the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night, as Joel Embiid (load management) and Jimmy Butler (back soreness) have been ruled out for the game. The Sixers will be looking for their third straight win, but will have to get it without two of their top contributors on both ends of the floor. They may catch a break with Mavs rookie sensation as Luka Doncic is listed as doubtful for the contest because of a bruised right thigh.