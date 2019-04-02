NBA scores, highlights: Bucks knock off Nets in Giannis' return; Raptors defeat Magic to remain alive for No. 1 seed

More than half of the NBA was in action on the first night of April, including every team in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

First things first and that's the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks did not clinch the No. 1 seed on Monday night. They were victorious over the Brooklyn Nets, but the Toronto Raptors emerged with a win over the Orlando Magic to remain alive for the conference's top seed.

In other action, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Detroit Pistons in a matchup between the fifth- and sixth-seeded teams in the East, respectively. Monday's game marked the third meeting between the division rivals this season, with the series now being led by the Pistons 2-1. They will also meet again Wednesday in Detroit.

Later on, the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics held off the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

To conclude the night, the Charlotte Hornets will visit the Utah Jazz while the Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the Phoenix Suns.

NBA schedule for Monday, April 1

*All times Eastern

Harkless rocks the rim

Moe Harkless got himself on Monday night's highlight reel with a powerful slam over Dario Saric. Cutting inside, he took the pass and rose up for the finish.

Hayward slams after wild sequence

Gordon Hayward got one of the strangest dunks of his career on Monday night. After a wild scramble for a loose ball that saw both teams lose control, Jayson Tatum flipped a behind-the-back pass to Hayward, who threw it down.

Russell flips up high-arcing floater

D'Angelo Russell took his floater skills to new heights against the Bucks -- literally. After going behind his back, Russell flipped one up way over the outstretched arms of Brook Lopez and dropped it in the net.

Giannis returns to Bucks lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out of the Bucks' wild loss on Sunday afternoon to the Hawks in order to rest his injured ankle. But in what should be seen as a good sign, he was back in the lineup on Monday night and had 28 points and 11 rebounds in the Bucks' win over the Nets. The Bucks have been banged up in the last few weeks, and the last thing they need is a serious injury to their MVP candidate.

Injury updates from Bud



Giannis will play.



Middleton will not play.



Ilyasova (back soreness) joins the group of Brogdon, Mirotic, Snell, Gasol and DiVincenzo as OUT. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) April 1, 2019

Embiid, Butler out, Doncic doubtful for 76ers-Mavs

The Philadelphia 76ers will be quite short-handed when they take on the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night, as Joel Embiid (load management) and Jimmy Butler (back soreness) have been ruled out for the game. The Sixers will be looking for their third straight win, but will have to get it without two of their top contributors on both ends of the floor. They may catch a break with Mavs rookie sensation as Luka Doncic is listed as doubtful for the contest because of a bruised right thigh.