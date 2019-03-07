NBA scores, highlights: Bucks, Pacers face off in East battle; Thunder look to get back on track against Blazers

Welcome to a wonderful NBA Thursday, which will spotlight four of the league's best teams in what should be two exciting matchups.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been at the top of the Eastern Conference for a large majority of the season. However, the Bucks still have dropped their past two games and are looking to get back on track at home. Standing in their way are the Indiana Pacers, who are still hanging tough even with Victor Oladipo gone for the season due to a quad injury.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, and Houston Rockets enter the night in a three-way tie for third place in the Western Conference. The Thunder and Trail Blazers do battle on Thursday in a game that has major playoff implications. Oklahoma City has dropped five of its last six contests, while Portland has lost two of its last three games.

NBA schedule for Thursday, March 7

*All times Eastern

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT fuboTV (try it free) Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Lakers to limit LeBron's minutes

With the Los Angeles Lakers all but eliminated from Western Conference playoff contention, the team will limit LeBron James' minutes for the rest of the season, and probably hold him out in back-to-back sets, according to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.