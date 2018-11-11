NBA scores, highlights: Bucks take down the Nuggets while the Blazers beat the Celtics

Welcome to another NBA Sunday. There may have only been six games lined up on the slate, but there was a number of big-time matchups that provided plenty of entertainment.

The Hornets got things started with a decisive victory over the Pistons in an afternoon contest. The Rockets wound up getting the best of the Pacers while the Bucks got the better of the Nuggets before the Trail Blazers took down the Celtics. The action finished with the Hawks taking the Lakers to the brink before Tyson Chandler ended up recording the game-clinching block to give Los Angeles the heart-pounding win.

NBA Schedule for Sunday, Nov. 11

All times Eastern:

Chandler's block seals win for Lakers

LeBron James was able to convert a putback slam dunk to give the Lakers a one-point lead in the final seconds. However, Trae Young had a chance to win the game and chose to drive to the rim but Tyson Chandler had other ideas as he blocked Young at the buzzer to clinch the victory.

Ingram sets up LeBron for a dunk with a tip pass

The Los Angeles Lakers are still working to figure out what type of team they will be but it appears as though Brandon Ingram and LeBron James have developed some sort of chemistry in the early going of tonight's game after this finish.

Robinson swatting shots left and right

The Knicks took a flier on Mitchell Robinson early in the second round of this past June's NBA draft and Robinson is sure paying dividends on the defensive end as he registered nine blocks against the Magic. On this play, Robinson closed out on Jerian Grant and rejected his three-point attempt with authority after attempting to take a charge.

Tatum beats the shot clock for the Celtics

While it has not been their best performance of the year this evening, by any stretch of the conversation, rising Celtics star Jayson Tatum came up clutch when his team needed it in the third quarter.

Lopez showing Curry range

Brook Lopez was signed in the offseason to beef up the Bucks frontcourt. However, the franchise may not have counted on him attempting Stephen Curry range threes. Lopez knocked down this deep three and he currently has eight on the night.

Giannis crosses and slams

Giannis Antetokounmpo does something ridiculous every single night. Against the Nuggets, he showed off his dribbling skills with a nifty crossover, then threw down a lefty slam.

Paul sets up Capela for thunderous slam

The Rockets have certainly been offensively challenged as of late. However, Chris Paul and Clint Capela are helping to lead the charge against the Pacers. Paul dished a beautiful pass off to Capela as he rolled to the basket and threw down a two-handed slam dunk over a Pacers defender.

Parker turns back the clock in Hornets win

Tony Parker turned back the clock on Sunday afternoon, pouring in a season-high 24 points off the bench to help the Hornets to an important victory over the Pistons. It's still early in the season, but these are exactly the type of games the Hornets need to win in order to get back into the playoffs.

Tony Parker ties his season-high with 24 PTS to propel the @hornets on the road in Detroit! #Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/V1XHAUOCSQ — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2018



