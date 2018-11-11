NBA scores, highlights: Bucks vs. Nuggets and Celtics vs. Trail Blazers highlights strong day of games
There's just six games on this Sunday, but a number of big matchups
Welcome to another NBA Sunday. There may be only six games lined up on the slate, but there's a number of big-time matchups that should provide plenty of entertainment.
The Hornets and Pistons will get things started in the afternoon, but things will really pick up in the evening. We'll get a rematch between the Pacers and Rockets from their thriller earlier this week, while the Bucks will take on the Nuggets and the Celtics meet the Trail Blazers.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA games.
NBA Schedule for Sunday, Nov. 11
All times Eastern:
- Charlotte Hornets at Detroit Pistons, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Giannis, Bucks battle Jokic, Nuggets
The Bucks and Nuggets are both off to hot starts this season, and this should be an exciting showdown. Both teams have strong offenses lead by a unique star -- Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks and Nikola Jokic for the Nuggets -- but also possess stout defenses. It will be interesting to see whether the offenses get loose, or if this turns into a defensive battle.
