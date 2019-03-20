NBA scores, highlights: Celtics and Sixers renew rivalry; surging Spurs look for 10th straight win
There are nine games set for Wednesday night
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. There are nine games in store for Wednesday, which should mean plenty of excitement.
Starting things off, the Magic will look for a big win in their hunt for a playoff spot, while the Celtics and Sixers will renew their rivalry in a game with major implications for playoff seeding.
Later on, the Jazz will look to move up the West standings when they take on the Knicks, while the Spurs try to extend their nine-game winning streak when the Heat visit San Antonio.
In the late games, we'll see the Raptors travel to OKC to face the Thunder in an interesting contest, while the Mavericks and Trail Blazers battle in Portland.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:
NBA scores for Wednesday, March 20
*All times Eastern
- New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Spurs look for 10th straight win when Heat visit
It's a testament to Gregg Popovich and the organization that despite trading away Kawhi Leonard, and losing franchise cornerstones Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, the Spurs are still just cruising along. They've won nine games in a row, and surged up into fifth place in the West, just a game and a half out of fourth. On Wednesday night, they'll look to secure their 10th straight win and move even closer to having home-court advantage in the first round -- something no one was predicting after their moves this summer.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kobe would've liked to play in New York
The Los Angeles Lakers legend had a few other destinations in mind during his NBA career
-
Bucks' Mirotic (thumb) out 2-4 weeks
Mirotic could miss the start of the playoffs
-
Star Index: Bucks make Giannis' MVP case
Also, Joel Embiid one-ups Giannis in their showdown while D'Angelo Russell, Nets make hist...
-
Betting notebook: Magic need big win
The Magic need a big win to keep their playoff hopes alive
-
Irving plans to take 'some games off'
The Boston Celtics All-Star guard has shifted his focus towards the postseason
-
The no-stats, no-nonsense All-Star
No one grows up wanting to be P.J. Tucker -- not even P.J. Tucker. But the defensive-minded...