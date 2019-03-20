NBA scores, highlights: Celtics and Sixers renew rivalry; surging Spurs look for 10th straight win

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. There are nine games in store for Wednesday, which should mean plenty of excitement.

Starting things off, the Magic will look for a big win in their hunt for a playoff spot, while the Celtics and Sixers will renew their rivalry in a game with major implications for playoff seeding.

Later on, the Jazz will look to move up the West standings when they take on the Knicks, while the Spurs try to extend their nine-game winning streak when the Heat visit San Antonio.

In the late games, we'll see the Raptors travel to OKC to face the Thunder in an interesting contest, while the Mavericks and Trail Blazers battle in Portland.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:

NBA scores for Wednesday, March 20

*All times Eastern

Spurs look for 10th straight win when Heat visit

It's a testament to Gregg Popovich and the organization that despite trading away Kawhi Leonard, and losing franchise cornerstones Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, the Spurs are still just cruising along. They've won nine games in a row, and surged up into fifth place in the West, just a game and a half out of fourth. On Wednesday night, they'll look to secure their 10th straight win and move even closer to having home-court advantage in the first round -- something no one was predicting after their moves this summer.