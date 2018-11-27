NBA scores, highlights: Celtics battle Pelicans; Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Victor Oladipo all out again

Thanksgiving weekend is over and it's time to go back to work. Thankfully there's a full night of NBA basketball waiting for you when you get home.

There are seven games on the schedule, and we'll get things started with an interesting Eastern Conference matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks and Kemba Walker's Hornets. Then, two struggling teams will meet when the Rockets take on the Wizards.

Later on, two more underperforming squads will go head-to-head, as the Celtics take on the Pelicans. And to close the night, the Magic will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the mighty Warriors.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Monday, Nov. 26

*All times Eastern

Hornets combine for triple block

We see blocks every single game in the NBA, but we rarely see three players combine for a block. But that's what happened in the first quarter in Charlotte, as Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Jeremy Lamb and Marvin Williams all rose up to deny Khris Middleton.

Rockets catch fire early

The Rockets are trying to bounce back from a surprising loss to the Cavaliers over the weekend, and starting 7-of-7 from 3-point land is a good way to do that.

Mitchell, Oladipo out for Pacers-Jazz matchup

The Pacers-Jazz matchup in Utah has lost some luster after it was announced that both Victor Oladipo and Donovan Mitchell will miss the game. Oladipo hasn't played since Nov. 17 against the Hawks, and is dealing with a sore knee. Mitchell, meanwhile, will miss his second straight game due to sore ribs.

Green still sidelined for Warriors

Draymond Green's lingering toe issue will once again force him to the bench as the Warriors take on the Magic. Green has played just twice in the Warriors' last 10 games, though one of those absences (suspension) was due to his incident with Kevin Durant. During Green's absence -- which has coincided with a groin injury to Steph Curry -- the Warriors are just 4-6.

Paul out again for Rockets

The Rockets will once again be without point guard Chris Paul when they take on the Wizards on Monday night. Paul missed the Rockets' game on Saturday night against the Cavaliers for rest, but this time it is a leg injury keeping the veteran out of the lineup.