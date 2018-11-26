NBA scores, highlights: Celtics battle Pelicans; Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Victor Oladipo all out again
There are seven games set for this Monday in the NBA
Thanksgiving weekend is over and it's time to go back to work. Thankfully there's a full night of NBA basketball waiting for you when you get home.
There are seven games on the schedule, and we'll get things started with an interesting Eastern Conference matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks and Kemba Walker's Hornets. Then, two struggling teams will meet when the Rockets take on the Wizards.
Later on, two more underperforming squads will go head-to-head, as the Celtics take on the Pelicans. And to close the night, the Magic will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the mighty Warriors.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Monday, Nov. 26
*All times Eastern
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Mitchell, Oladipo out for Pacers-Jazz matchup
The Pacers-Jazz matchup in Utah has lost some luster after it was announced that both Victor Oladipo and Donovan Mitchell will miss the game. Oladipo hasn't played since Nov. 17 against the Hawks, and is dealing with a sore knee. Mitchell, meanwhile, will miss his second straight game due to sore ribs.
Green still sidelined for Warriors
Draymond Green's lingering toe issue will once again force him to the bench as the Warriors take on the Magic. Green has played just twice in the Warriors' last 10 games, though one of those absences (suspension) was due to his incident with Kevin Durant. During Green's absence -- which has coincided with a groin injury to Steph Curry -- the Warriors are just 4-6.
Fultz seeing shoulder specialist
The Markelle Fultz saga continues to get stranger in Philadelphia
SportsLine: Warriors' title odds rise
SportsLine's simulations now give the Dubs a 45.8 percent chance to win the title. The Raptors...
Jimmy Butler hits another game-winner
That's two game-winners in seven games for Butler
How to watch: Celtics at Pelicans
Two struggling teams will look to turn things around on Monday night
Holiday's job? Do it all for Pelicans
Holiday, simultaneously a 'dirt worker' and a 'low-maintenance superstar,' talked to CBS Sports...
Report: Smith trade may take a while
Smith may have to wait a while to find a new team