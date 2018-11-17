NBA scores, highlights: Celtics beat Raptors in possible playoff preview; Butler gets first win with 76ers
There were eight games on Friday's docket
The NBA had an eight-game slate on Friday with a large amount of focus on the Eastern Conference when the action got underway. The Boston Celtics avenged an early-season loss to the Toronto Raptors in a battle between two of the elite teams in the conference.
In addition, Jimmy Butler got his first win as a member of the Sixers against one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference in the Utah Jazz.
Here's everything you need to know from Friday's action.
NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 16
- Boston Celtics 123, Toronto Raptors 116 -- OT (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 113, Utah Jazz 107 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 115, Washington Wizards 104 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 99, Miami Heat 91 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 112, Sacramento Kings 104 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 112, Portland Trail Blazers 96 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 129, New York Knicks 124 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 123, Chicago Bulls 104 (Box Score)
Kyrie takes over in Celtics win
Kyrie Irving just wouldn't let the Celtics lose on Friday. He put up 43 points and 11 assists, outdueling Kawhi Leonard in Boston's overtime win. Leonard was no slouch himself, scoring 31 points and pulling down 15 rebounds in the loss.
The Brow has monster game
The Pelicans trailed the Knicks for most of the game, but in the end Anthony Davis just wouldn't be denied. He put up a monster line of 43 points, 17 rebounds and five assists as he brought New Orleans back to pick up the win.
Butler has strong home debut
Jimmy Butler had 28 points and seven assists in his first home game as a 76er, and most importantly they picked up the win over the Jazz.
Tale of two halves for Bucks
Milwaukee trailed by 18 at halftime, and ended up winning by 19 after an incredible second half. Eric Bledsoe led all scorers with 25 points, and he made 10 his 13 attempts.
Horford swats Ibaka, Rozier finishes
As Boston looked to defeat Toronto for the first time this season, Al Horford swatted Serge Ibaka and Terry Rozier finished it on the other end for a layup.
AD dunks all over Kanter
Anthony Davis doesn't care if Enes Kanter is 6-foot-11. He made him feel like a little man on this alley-oop dunk.
Fultz with another odd free throw
And in what continues to be one of the most bizarre stories in recent memory, former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is still having problems with his free throw mechanics.
Irving gets steal and spins
The Celtics are looking to avenge their loss versus the Raptors from earlier this season and Kyrie Irving got them off to a fast start as you can see on this steal and finish below.
Butler gets first bucket at home
Although Jimmy Butler's Philadelphia 76ers debut ended with a loss in Orlando, he got off to a strong start with his first-ever basket at Wells Fargo Center as a member of the Sixers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Warriors not interested in Melo
The Warriors apparently aren't thinking about retaining Anthony's services
-
LeBron James' 2003 Hummer up for auction
James got the car as a gift from his mom for his 18th birthday
-
Nuggets add Sue Bird to front office
Bird has played 16 seasons with the Seattle Storm that includes three WNBA titles and 11 All-Star...
-
Scout's take on Butler, new-look Sixers
One of the biggest questions for Philly will center around Ben Simmons and whether he commits...
-
Jazz vs. 76ers: How to watch
The Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back after falling to the Orlando Magic in Jimmy...
-
Bucks' Henson to have surgery on wrist
The Milwaukee center is scheduled to have surgery for the injury he suffered on Nov. 6