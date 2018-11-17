NBA scores, highlights: Celtics beat Raptors in possible playoff preview; Jimmy Butler gets first win with 76ers

The NBA had an eight-game slate on Friday with a large amount of focus on the Eastern Conference when the action got underway. The Boston Celtics avenged an early-season loss to the Toronto Raptors in a battle between two of the elite teams in the conference.

In addition, Jimmy Butler got his first win as a member of the Sixers against one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference in the Utah Jazz.

Here's everything you need to know from Friday's action.

NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 16

Kyrie takes over in Celtics win

Kyrie Irving just wouldn't let the Celtics lose on Friday. He put up 43 points and 11 assists, outdueling Kawhi Leonard in Boston's overtime win. Leonard was no slouch himself, scoring 31 points and pulling down 15 rebounds in the loss.

Kyrie Irving went off in the Celtics' win over the Raptors! 🔥



📊: 43 PTS | 11 AST#CUsRise pic.twitter.com/KvmuFVJcJl — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 17, 2018

The Brow has monster game

The Pelicans trailed the Knicks for most of the game, but in the end Anthony Davis just wouldn't be denied. He put up a monster line of 43 points, 17 rebounds and five assists as he brought New Orleans back to pick up the win.

Anthony Davis has a season-high 41 PTS to go along with 15 REB & 5 AST!#doitBIG 118#NewYorkForever 119



WATCH on #NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L3VurkatG8 pic.twitter.com/3OLd0h6qmo — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2018

Butler has strong home debut

Jimmy Butler had 28 points and seven assists in his first home game as a 76er, and most importantly they picked up the win over the Jazz.

.@JimmyButler drops 28 PTS, 7 AST in his home debut for the Sixers! 😎#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/EAnDklG3Nz — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 17, 2018

Tale of two halves for Bucks

Milwaukee trailed by 18 at halftime, and ended up winning by 19 after an incredible second half. Eric Bledsoe led all scorers with 25 points, and he made 10 his 13 attempts.

25 PTS on 10-13 from the field for Eric Bledsoe! 🔥🔥#FearTheDeer 118#BullsNation 96



3:29 to play on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/26pICC3pZ7 — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2018

Horford swats Ibaka, Rozier finishes

As Boston looked to defeat Toronto for the first time this season, Al Horford swatted Serge Ibaka and Terry Rozier finished it on the other end for a layup.

AD dunks all over Kanter



Anthony Davis doesn't care if Enes Kanter is 6-foot-11. He made him feel like a little man on this alley-oop dunk.

Kanter being in the way didn’t even matter 😂 AD is insane pic.twitter.com/Q10exlMyXK — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 17, 2018

Fultz with another odd free throw

And in what continues to be one of the most bizarre stories in recent memory, former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is still having problems with his free throw mechanics.

Markelle Fultz: still broken pic.twitter.com/hhef4FUHXc — Justin Phan (@jphanned) November 17, 2018

Irving gets steal and spins



The Celtics are looking to avenge their loss versus the Raptors from earlier this season and Kyrie Irving got them off to a fast start as you can see on this steal and finish below.

Kyrie gets the steal and spins it in on the other end! 👀👏#CUsRise 28#WeTheNorth 23



WATCH on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/pyd4XccgMP — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2018

Butler gets first bucket at home



Although Jimmy Butler's Philadelphia 76ers debut ended with a loss in Orlando, he got off to a strong start with his first-ever basket at Wells Fargo Center as a member of the Sixers.

Jimmy Butler gets his first bucket for the @sixers at home! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/xt2hbjsLpn — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 17, 2018



