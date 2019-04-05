NBA scores, highlights: Celtics face Pacers with No. 4 seed up for grabs; Blazers look to close gap on 2-seed Nuggets

It's a loaded schedule in the NBA on Friday night. The playoff race heats up in the Eastern Conference when the Boston Celtics take on the Indiana Pacers. Both teams are currently tied for the No. 4 seed with less than a week remaining on the regular-season schedule. Boston will be without Jaylen Brown, who is dealing with back spasms, while Marcus Morris is listed as questionable with knee soreness. The winner of this one could be in great position to take home the No. 4 seed when the postseason begins.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference is also very tight and the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to cement their playoff position. The Thunder have been one of the top teams in the West throughout the season, but had dropped seven of their last nine games. Their opponent, the Detroit Pistons, only hold a half-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic for the No. 6 seed in the East. They might not be at full strength as star forward Blake Griffin is a game-time decision.

NBA schedule for Friday, April 5

*All times Eastern