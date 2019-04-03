NBA scores, highlights: Celtics, Heat meet again with East seeding on the line; Nuggets try to bounce back vs. Spurs

With the regular season winding down, there's plenty on the line on Wednesday night, with a whopping 12 games on the schedule.

Starting things off, the Pacers and Pistons will hold a rematch of their contest from Monday night, as each team continues to fight for seeding in the East. Similarly, the Celtics and Heat also have plenty to play for when they run back their Monday night meeting. Boston is chasing home court, while Miami needs every win it can muster to secure a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the ninth-seeded Magic will continue their playoff push when they host the Knicks. Plus, the Nets will try to solidify their spot in the standings when a tough opponent, the Raptors, comes to Brooklyn.

Out West, the Spurs and Nuggets will square off with seeding concerns in the minds of each team -- especially Denver after getting crushed by the Warriors on Tuesday.

To close out the night, two more Western Conference playoff teams, the Rockets and Clippers, will do battle in Los Angeles.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 3

*All times Eastern

Nuggets look to bounce back vs. Spurs

The Nuggets suffered a crucial blow in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Tuesday night, when they were blown out by the mighty Warriors. Still, while time is running out for Denver to earn home court in the West, they've still got plenty to play for. Not only could they catch the Warriors with n extra strong close to the season, they'll also need to fend off late charges from the Rockets and Trail Blazers for the No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, the Spurs are hoping to avoid falling to eighth place in the West, which would likely mean a matchup with the Warriors.