NBA scores, highlights: Celtics host Bucks in Eastern Conference tilt; Lakers could take on Pelicans without LeBron

One of the night's more polarizing matchups takes center stage when the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of two of the Eastern Conference's elite teams. The Celtics will look to halt their two-game losing streak after they had ripped off eight consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Bucks have been playing tremendous basketball as they've been victorious in five of their last six games. Milwaukee will be looking for some revenge after dropping a 117-113 decision to Boston earlier this season.

The Western Conference offers a very interesting slate, highlighted by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers will get a huge boost with Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram returning from injury. However, Los Angeles may be without LeBron James, who is a game-time decision due to an illness. On the other side of the matchup, Julius Randle returns to the Staples Center for the first time since signing with the Pelicans in the offseason.

We'll be here all night with scores, highlights and updates from Friday's action.

NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 21

*All times Eastern