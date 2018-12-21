NBA scores, highlights: Celtics host Bucks in Eastern Conference tilt; Lakers could take on Pelicans without LeBron
The NBA offers a 10-game slate on Friday evening
One of the night's more polarizing matchups takes center stage when the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of two of the Eastern Conference's elite teams. The Celtics will look to halt their two-game losing streak after they had ripped off eight consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Bucks have been playing tremendous basketball as they've been victorious in five of their last six games. Milwaukee will be looking for some revenge after dropping a 117-113 decision to Boston earlier this season.
The Western Conference offers a very interesting slate, highlighted by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers will get a huge boost with Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram returning from injury. However, Los Angeles may be without LeBron James, who is a game-time decision due to an illness. On the other side of the matchup, Julius Randle returns to the Staples Center for the first time since signing with the Pelicans in the offseason.
We'll be here all night with scores, highlights and updates from Friday's action.
NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 21
*All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Paul may only miss 2-3 weeks
Paul was also hampered by a hamstring injury during the Western Conference Finals in May
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
LeBron ill, game-time call vs. Pels
James has yet to miss a game during his tenure with L.A., but a bug has spread throughout the...
-
Rondo, Ingram set to return
Ingram and Rondo have missed a combined 31 games so far this season, with the latter coming...
-
Small-market GMs upset over tampering
LeBron James publicly said that it would be 'amazing' to play with the Pelicans All-Star
-
Everybody loves Ed Davis
From Damian Lillard to Ben Wallace, those who know Davis raved about him to CBS Sports