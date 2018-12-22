NBA scores, highlights: Celtics host Bucks in Eastern Conference tilt; LeBron will play vs. Pelicans despite illness
The NBA offers a 10-game slate on Friday evening
One of the night's more polarizing matchups takes center stage when the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of two of the Eastern Conference's elite teams. The Celtics will look to halt their two-game losing streak after they had ripped off eight consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Bucks have been playing tremendous basketball as they've been victorious in five of their last six games. Milwaukee will be looking for some revenge after dropping a 117-113 decision to Boston earlier this season.
The Western Conference offers a very interesting slate, highlighted by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers will get a huge boost with Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram returning from injury. Los Angeles will have the services of LeBron James, who was originally a game-time decision due to an illness. On the other side of the matchup, Julius Randle returns to the Staples Center for the first time since signing with the Pelicans in the offseason.
We'll be here all night with scores, highlights and updates from Friday's action.
NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 21
*All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors 126, Cleveland Cavaliers 110 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 98, Detroit Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Giannis gets freaky
Guys as tall as Giannis Antetokounmpo just aren't supposed to be able to do this. Watch him go behind the back in traffic, then rise up for the powerful two-handed slam.
He may have outdone himself later in the game, when he threw down a leaning one-handed dunk in traffic. Freaky, indeed.
Vonleh puts Len on a poster
Wow, you can't get dunked on much harder than this. Props to Alex Len for trying to block the dunk, but Noah Vonleh got the best of him on this one.
Gordon skies for the block
We all know Aaron Gordon can jump out of the gym, but we don't always see it on the defensive end. Watch how high he gets to reject Larui Markkanen on this play.
Bridges goes behind the back
Rookie Miles Bridges is no stranger to the highlight reel, but it's usually for his dunks. This time he evaded the defender by going behind his back in traffic, then finished the acrobatic layup against the Pistons.
