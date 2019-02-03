NBA scores, highlights: Celtics host Thunder in battle of contenders, Raptors take on Clippers

It may be Super Bowl Sunday, but there's still some NBA basketball to take in -- although not a lot of it, as there are just three early games on the schedule.

First, the Memphis Grizzlies will travel to the Big Apple to take on the Knicks in a match-up of two teams that are positioned well outside of the playoff picture in their respective conferences.

The game of the day will take place in Boston where the Celtics will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a battle of two legitimate contenders. The Thunder enter the game as the third seed in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, while the Celtics sit at fifth in the East. The game will also serve as a showcase for two of the league's top point guards in Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving.

Finally, the Toronto Raptors will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a game between two teams that will be looking to sign current Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard in free agency this summer. All three games will be over before Super Bowl LII kicks off in Atlanta.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 3

*All times Eastern

Jordan and Smith Jr. to start in Knicks debut

Two of the newest members of the New York Knicks will be inserted into David Fizdale's starting lineup on Sunday as veteran center Deandre Jordan and second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will join New York's first five against the Grizzlies.