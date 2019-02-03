NBA scores, highlights: Celtics host Thunder in battle of contenders, Raptors take on Clippers
There are three games of NBA action on Sunday
It may be Super Bowl Sunday, but there's still some NBA basketball to take in -- although not a lot of it, as there are just three early games on the schedule.
First, the Memphis Grizzlies will travel to the Big Apple to take on the Knicks in a match-up of two teams that are positioned well outside of the playoff picture in their respective conferences.
The game of the day will take place in Boston where the Celtics will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a battle of two legitimate contenders. The Thunder enter the game as the third seed in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, while the Celtics sit at fifth in the East. The game will also serve as a showcase for two of the league's top point guards in Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving.
Finally, the Toronto Raptors will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a game between two teams that will be looking to sign current Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard in free agency this summer. All three games will be over before Super Bowl LII kicks off in Atlanta.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 3
*All times Eastern
- Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks, 1 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics, 2 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto Raptors, 3 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Jordan and Smith Jr. to start in Knicks debut
Two of the newest members of the New York Knicks will be inserted into David Fizdale's starting lineup on Sunday as veteran center Deandre Jordan and second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will join New York's first five against the Grizzlies.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS, Feb. 3 Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model gives optimal NBA DFS lineup advice
-
Knicks vs. Grizzlies odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Grizzlies vs. Knicks game 10,000 t...
-
Thunder vs. Celtics odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Celtics vs. Thunder game 10,000 ti...
-
NBA odds, top parlay picks for Feb. 3
The team at SportsLine is going big with its top three-way NBA parlay
-
Wolves' playoff chances may be gone
There are plenty of games left, but this was more than just any other regular-season loss
-
Lakers-Warriors overshadowed by rumors
It was nearly impossible to focus on the game on Saturday with everything happening off the...