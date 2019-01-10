NBA scores, highlights: Celtics look to extend win streak against Heat; Spurs host Thunder in Western Conference tilt
The NBA offers a four-game slate on Thursday evening
The Boston Celtics have had their fair share of struggles throughout the 2018-19 season, but have really hit their stride as of late. They've won seven of their last nine games after holding a team meeting prior to the holidays. Boston is coming off a victory over the Indiana Pacers and will look to come out on top in the second half of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat.
In the second game of the national TV doubleheader, the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in a battle of two of the Western Conference's more talented teams. The Thunder are coming off back-to-back losses and the slate doesn't get any easier with the Spurs on Thursday. The battle between DeMar DeRozan and the Oklahoma City backcourt could be a very fun one to watch.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 10
*All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) | TV: TNT Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) | TV: TNT Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Detroit Pistons at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
LeBron out at least another week
LeBron James is making progress toward returning from his groin injury, but the Lakers announced that he will be out until at least Jan. 16, when he will be re-evaluated.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thunder vs. Spurs odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Thunder vs. Spurs game 10,000 ti...
-
How to watch: Thunder at Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs look to continue their stellar stretch against the Oklahoma City Thu...
-
Celtics vs. Heat odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Heat vs. Celtics game 10,000 tim...
-
Cousins ready to return; will start
Cousins has missed the entire season so far while rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon
-
LeBron to be re-evaluated Jan. 16
James, who has been out of the lineup since suffering the injury on Christmas Day, will miss...
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 10: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...