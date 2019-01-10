NBA scores, highlights: Celtics look to extend win streak against Heat; Spurs host Thunder in Western Conference tilt

The Boston Celtics have had their fair share of struggles throughout the 2018-19 season, but have really hit their stride as of late. They've won seven of their last nine games after holding a team meeting prior to the holidays. Boston is coming off a victory over the Indiana Pacers and will look to come out on top in the second half of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat.

In the second game of the national TV doubleheader, the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in a battle of two of the Western Conference's more talented teams. The Thunder are coming off back-to-back losses and the slate doesn't get any easier with the Spurs on Thursday. The battle between DeMar DeRozan and the Oklahoma City backcourt could be a very fun one to watch.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's action.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 10

*All times Eastern

LeBron out at least another week

LeBron James is making progress toward returning from his groin injury, but the Lakers announced that he will be out until at least Jan. 16, when he will be re-evaluated.