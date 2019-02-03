NBA scores, highlights: Celtics sneak past Thunder in battle of contenders, Raptors crush Clippers
There were just three games of NBA action on Sunday
It may be Super Bowl Sunday, but there was still some NBA basketball to take in -- although not a lot of it, as there were just three early games on the schedule.
First, the Memphis Grizzlies traveled to the Big Apple and took down the Knicks in a match-up of two teams that are positioned well outside of the playoff picture in their respective conferences.
Then, in the game of the day, the Celtics snuck past the Thunder in an entertaining contest that saw Kyrie Irving and Paul George each score over 30 points. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Thunder.
Finally, the Raptors made easy work of the visiting Clippers, cruising to a xx-point lead as they try to keep pace with the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 3
- Memphis Grizzlies 96, New York Knicks 84 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 134, Oklahoma City Thunder 129 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 121, Los Angeles Clippers 103 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Monday, Feb. 4
- Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Irving, George duel in Celtics' win over Thunder
The game of the day on Sunday was the Thunder's trip to Boston to take on the Celtics. The national TV matchup didn't disappoint, as the two contenders dueled down to the wire before the Celtics pulled out a five-point win. And as both teams played well, so too did their leading stars. Kyrie Irving went for 30 points, four rebounds and 11 assists, including a number of clutch buckets down the stretch, while Paul George put up 37 points, four rebounds and four assists in defeat.
Raptors use team effort to beat Clippers
The Raptors had little trouble taking care of the Clippers on Sunday afternoon, cruising to an 18-point victory. It was a true team effort, as five different players scoring in double figures, nine different players scored at least seven points and all 13 players got into the game. Serge Ibaka led the way with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Kawhi Leonard put up 18 points. No one on the team played more than 26 minutes.
Conley, Gasol lead Grizzlies to win
Despite being mentioned as potential trade candidates, Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are still producing on the court. The Grizzlies duo combined to score 49 points in a win over the Knicks on Sunday.
Ibaka rises for the rejection
Serge Ibaka showed Clippers rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that he still has a lot to learn in this league, swatting away his weak layup attempt.
Kyrie shakes and scores
Kyrie Irving is a dribbling master, and he broke out a super fancy move in the first quarter against the Thunder. Going behind his back on the break, he then flipped in a lefty runner off the glass.
DSJ goes up top to DJ
Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan played in their first game together for the Knicks on Sunday, and they showed their chemistry early on with a nice alley-oop.
