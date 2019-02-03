NBA scores, highlights: Celtics sneak past Thunder in battle of contenders, Raptors crush Clippers

It may be Super Bowl Sunday, but there was still some NBA basketball to take in -- although not a lot of it, as there were just three early games on the schedule.

First, the Memphis Grizzlies traveled to the Big Apple and took down the Knicks in a match-up of two teams that are positioned well outside of the playoff picture in their respective conferences.

Then, in the game of the day, the Celtics snuck past the Thunder in an entertaining contest that saw Kyrie Irving and Paul George each score over 30 points. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Thunder.

Finally, the Raptors made easy work of the visiting Clippers, cruising to a xx-point lead as they try to keep pace with the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 3

*All times Eastern

NBA schedule for Monday, Feb. 4

*All times Eastern

Irving, George duel in Celtics' win over Thunder

The game of the day on Sunday was the Thunder's trip to Boston to take on the Celtics. The national TV matchup didn't disappoint, as the two contenders dueled down to the wire before the Celtics pulled out a five-point win. And as both teams played well, so too did their leading stars. Kyrie Irving went for 30 points, four rebounds and 11 assists, including a number of clutch buckets down the stretch, while Paul George put up 37 points, four rebounds and four assists in defeat.

☘️ @KyrieIrving scores 30 PTS (14-19 FGM) and drops 11 dimes, lifting the @celtics over OKC for their 4th straight win! #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/6rnB4JXcSW — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2019

Raptors use team effort to beat Clippers

The Raptors had little trouble taking care of the Clippers on Sunday afternoon, cruising to an 18-point victory. It was a true team effort, as five different players scoring in double figures, nine different players scored at least seven points and all 13 players got into the game. Serge Ibaka led the way with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Kawhi Leonard put up 18 points. No one on the team played more than 26 minutes.

Conley, Gasol lead Grizzlies to win

Despite being mentioned as potential trade candidates, Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are still producing on the court. The Grizzlies duo combined to score 49 points in a win over the Knicks on Sunday.

Ibaka rises for the rejection

Serge Ibaka showed Clippers rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that he still has a lot to learn in this league, swatting away his weak layup attempt.

Kyrie shakes and scores

Kyrie Irving is a dribbling master, and he broke out a super fancy move in the first quarter against the Thunder. Going behind his back on the break, he then flipped in a lefty runner off the glass.

Smart starts the break with a steal and Kyrie does the rest 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kueqbOitmw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 3, 2019

DSJ goes up top to DJ

Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan played in their first game together for the Knicks on Sunday, and they showed their chemistry early on with a nice alley-oop.



