NBA scores, highlights: Celtics to battle Thunder; Lakers looking for second straight win

The march through the 2018-19 NBA regular season continues on Thursday night as a pair of nationally televised games between likely playoff teams highlight the league's four-game schedule.

While the showdowns between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics as well as the matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will highlight the night, the Portland Trail Blazers will square off against the upstart Orlando Magic while the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to get back on track with a win over their Central Division rival in the Detroit Pistons.

Given the type of performances we have seen to this point in the season, particularly on the offensive end of the floor, fans should be in store for another exciting night of NBA basketball.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's four-game slate.

NBA scores for Thursday, Oct. 25

All times Eastern

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)

Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)

Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET (Game Tracker) -- TNT

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (Game Tracker) -- TNT

Cavaliers rule Kevin Love out against the Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their best player when they take on the Pistons in Detroit on Thursday night, as veteran forward Kevin Love has been ruled out of the contest due to left foot soreness, per the Cavs. Love has played in all four of the team's previous games on the campaign and is averaging a team-high 19 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Cavs.