NBA scores, highlights: Celtics to battle Thunder; Lakers looking for second straight win
While there are only four games on the NBA docket for Thursday, a number of playoff contenders will be in action
The march through the 2018-19 NBA regular season continues on Thursday night as a pair of nationally televised games between likely playoff teams highlight the league's four-game schedule.
While the showdowns between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics as well as the matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will highlight the night, the Portland Trail Blazers will square off against the upstart Orlando Magic while the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to get back on track with a win over their Central Division rival in the Detroit Pistons.
Given the type of performances we have seen to this point in the season, particularly on the offensive end of the floor, fans should be in store for another exciting night of NBA basketball.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's four-game slate.
NBA scores for Thursday, Oct. 25
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)
- Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET (Game Tracker) -- TNT
- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (Game Tracker) -- TNT
Cavaliers rule Kevin Love out against the Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their best player when they take on the Pistons in Detroit on Thursday night, as veteran forward Kevin Love has been ruled out of the contest due to left foot soreness, per the Cavs. Love has played in all four of the team's previous games on the campaign and is averaging a team-high 19 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Cavs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harden will miss at least one week
The Houston Rockets star left in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 100-89 loss to the Utah...
-
LeBron gets award, $10K for his school
The Lakers star is being honored for 'creating long-term, generational change' with his Akron...
-
Michael Jordan enters Esports world
Jordan is one of two new investors in the company
-
Why the NBA has increased pace, scoring
Point totals and pace are up significantly from last season, so what exactly is going on?
-
Celtics vs. Thunder odds, picks, bets
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Celtics and Thunder
-
Luke Walton called out Lakers players
Lance Stephenson said that the Lakers could feel Luke Walton's anger