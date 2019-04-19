NBA scores, highlights: Celtics, Trail Blazers look to take 3-0 series leads; Raptors aim to gain upper hand versus Magic

The NBA postseason is almost a week old and there's already been a ton of action on the court.

Friday evening's schedule begins with the Orlando Magic hosting the Toronto Raptors in a pivotal Game 3 matchup. The Magic came away with a last-second victory in Game 1 courtesy of a game-winning three from D.J. Augustin. However, the script was completely flipped in Game 2 with the Raptors turning in a spectacular defensive effort in a 111-82 triumph. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 37 points on 15-of-22 shooting to pace Toronto and now the series shifts to Orlando.

The opening two games between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers have been decided in the second half. In fact, the Celtics needed a 16-0 fourth quarter run to come back and record a 99-91 victory over the Pacers in Game 2. Star guard Kyrie Irving was the driving force with 37 points and knocked down six of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. The Pacers have faded in the third and fourth quarters respectively in the first two games, which has certainly been their downfall.

Finally, the Portland Trail Blazers will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After recording a narrow 104-99 victory in Game 1, Portland put together a stellar effort on both ends of the floor and received spectacular performances from their dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Lillard and McCollum combined to score 62 points in a convincing 114-94 Game 2 win. On the other hand, the Thunder will be looking for a bounce-back showing from Russell Westbrook, who struggled shooting the ball in Game 2.

NBA playoffs schedule for Friday, April 19

*All times Eastern

Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: ESPN

ESPN Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: ABC

ABC Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: ESPN

Celtics' Horford to play in Game 3

After being limited by an illness in their Game 2 victory on Wednesday night, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens announced on Friday morning that starting center Al Horford has kicked his illness aside and will be good to go for their matchup in Indianapolis this evening.