NBA scores, highlights: Celtics try to bounce back against Trail Blazers; Anthony Davis, Pelicans meet Lakers

After just three games on Tuesday night, the NBA is kicking into high gear on Wednesday. Eleven games populate the schedule, including two national TV affairs.

First, we'll start off with the Rockets' trip to Charlotte to take on the Hornets, as James Harden looks to start a new 30-point streak. Additionally, the Warriors will face the Heat and the Timberwolves will try to continue their push for the playoffs against the Hawks.

Later on, we'll get to the first national TV game when the Celtics, looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Raptors, head home to face the Trail Blazers. Plus, the Pacers will face the Mavericks in what should be a fun contest, and the Clippers will battle the Jazz in a game that has major playoff implications out West.

Finally, to close the night, the tampering bowl will see the Lakers host Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 27



*All times Eastern

Davis, Pelicans head to L.A. to take on Lakers

Anthony Davis is heading to Los Angeles. No, not to join the Lakers -- at least not yet -- but to play against them. The big man is reportedly scheduled to play about 20 minutes on Wednesday night, as the Pelicans continue the weird dance of keeping him active so they don't get fined, but protecting him from injury. Of course, with Davis' trade request and apparent desire to play for the Lakers, there will be plenty of attention on all the details of this game.