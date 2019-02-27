NBA scores, highlights: Celtics try to bounce back against Trail Blazers; Anthony Davis, Pelicans meet Lakers
There are 11 games on Wednesday night
After just three games on Tuesday night, the NBA is kicking into high gear on Wednesday. Eleven games populate the schedule, including two national TV affairs.
First, we'll start off with the Rockets' trip to Charlotte to take on the Hornets, as James Harden looks to start a new 30-point streak. Additionally, the Warriors will face the Heat and the Timberwolves will try to continue their push for the playoffs against the Hawks.
Later on, we'll get to the first national TV game when the Celtics, looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Raptors, head home to face the Trail Blazers. Plus, the Pacers will face the Mavericks in what should be a fun contest, and the Clippers will battle the Jazz in a game that has major playoff implications out West.
Finally, to close the night, the tampering bowl will see the Lakers host Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 27
*All times Eastern
- Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Davis, Pelicans head to L.A. to take on Lakers
Anthony Davis is heading to Los Angeles. No, not to join the Lakers -- at least not yet -- but to play against them. The big man is reportedly scheduled to play about 20 minutes on Wednesday night, as the Pelicans continue the weird dance of keeping him active so they don't get fined, but protecting him from injury. Of course, with Davis' trade request and apparent desire to play for the Lakers, there will be plenty of attention on all the details of this game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Jazz
Two teams trying to hold on to playoff spots in the West meet in Salt Lake City
-
Top NBA DFS picks for Feb. 27
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Curry: Warriors don't need top seed
The Golden State Warriors currently hold a one-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the top...
-
Golden Boy, Mayweather feud over Garcia
De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mayweather over what they...
-
NBA Best Bet of the Week: Jazz-Clippers
SportsLine's red-hot senior handicapper Larry Hartstein locks in Wednesday's best bets in the...
-
Warriors vs. Heat odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Warriors vs. Heat 10,000 times